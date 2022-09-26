ZM/KW distance runner Natasha Sortland's path to self-discovery

A proud moment quickly became a scary one for Natasha Sortland at last year’s Class AA cross country state meet.

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo distance runner was on her way to a second-place finish when her legs suddenly gave out about 150 meters from the finish line.

Splits of seconds felt like hours as Sortland willed her body to get up, before forcing her wobbly legs across the finish line.

It looked like Sortland was coming out of anesthesia.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland stumbles near the finish line during Saturday's MSHSL Class AA girls cross country championships at St. Olaf College. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin.

She had had spells like this in the past, but this one was different. In fact, Sortland was still out of sorts when receiving her fourth-place medal at the awards ceremony.

It was there she really questioned what was going on inside of her.

"Something has been wrong with my immune system this season," Sortland said that day. "But that was longer than I am normally out of it. Hopefully, I can get it figured out...”

Multiple visits to the doctor and test upon test eventually told the story: Sortland was deficient in iron.

That’s where this version of Natasha Sortland’s story starts.

Unintended circumstance

About three years ago, Sortland made the decision to become a vegetarian, not only for the health benefits but for her, it felt like it was her way to help make a difference in the fight against climate change.

“It’s the No. 1 thing a singular person can do to reduce their carbon footprint,” Natasha said. “Also, your water footprint, anything, you name it. Obviously there are bigger things, too, but this is the one that just makes me feel better.”

Yet, it led to unfortunate circumstances.

Being a vegetarian at a young age is tough, figuring out the balancing act of what exactly one’s body needs in regards to nutrition.

Especially someone like Sortland, who is not one to sit still.

She does triathlons and can run 40-plus miles in a week without batting an eye. It seems, too, one would be hard-pressed to find something Sortland isn’t involved in. She is in Z-M’s student government along with being actively involved in Rochester's Citizens' Climate Lobby chapter, with the desire to study environmental science in college.

“Sports are a big part of her life, but she’s really a multi-faceted person,” Natasha’s mother Anna said. “She has so many different interests.”

Natasha and her mother are most proud of her work in the Rochester Community Initiative (RCI) — a youth-led group started in 2020, whose mission is to improve the Rochester community through avenues of social justice, providing a platform for youth empowerment and their education, and serving underprivileged demographics.

The group leads baby-product drives, organizes protests, develops lesson plans to promote inclusivity, diversity and equity in schools and is now working on a book drive.

Sortland has been a member since its founding with her current role being the co-director of development. She and the development team work on planning events and writing grants.

“We identify what the community needs and we try to provide,” Sortland said. “We have been successful with a couple of different projects now that we are proud of.“

Yet, with everything going on, Sortland said that is when things began to slide.

She admits she would forget to eat or not eat enough to be able to sustain her active lifestyle at times.

“When it got harder is when I got really busy last year,” Sortland said. “That's when my nutrition started to fall, because I just didn't have enough time to cook. That was a big part of what happened.”

The next few months saw Sortland and her doctors configure a combination of supplements to best get her back feeling right.

Improvement was steady and progress was made.

Then the war in Ukraine happened.

John Marshall's Abigail Tri, left, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland run in the Mayo Invitational cross country meet varsity girls race Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

A conflict that was 5,000 miles away hit too close to home for Sortland and her family.

Natasha’s mother Anna is from Moscow, having immigrated to the United States 20 years earlier.

Natasha and her twin sister Katrina speak Russian, with some of Anna’s extended family still being over there. In fact, some lived in the Ukraine capital Kyiv, where they were forced to leave their family home of decades to evacuate to safety in Poland.

It hasn't been easy.

“Everybody is safe, but yeah that was crazy,” Sortland said. “I’ve heard scary stories of what’s going on in Russia, everybody’s brainwashed. But I would say it’s really wild having some sort of inside perspective with what’s going on.

“Like, there are people that don’t think a war is going on. It’s crazy. And we hear it first-hand. We know it’s happening.”

Self-discovery

Sortland already had perspective when it came to her life, but the war in Ukraine heightened it even more.

She wanted to explore, go out on her own. The idea she settled on was a three-and-a-half week solo van trip to the west coast of the United States in July. It took some convincing of her mother, though.

“She was really worried about it,” Natasha said with a laugh. “It was obvious she did everything to keep me from going. That's always the first thing people ask. They're like, 'Oh my God, your mom let you do that?'

"The thing is about me, I would have probably gone even without her blessing. I'm an independent person. And this was a trip that I was really looking forward to. We had safety precautions as much as we could with a GPS tracker and just made sure it was as safe as possible.”

Sortland saw the Rocky Mountains in Boulder, Colo.; the rocks of Utah; reached the Golden Gates of San Francisco before shooting up the California and Oregon coasts. She loved every minute of it, from interacting with the people who lived in small towns along her route, to finding hidden gems, to driving across the open road, smelling the ocean breeze.

In particular, she enjoyed long trail runs among the redwoods during the day and camping under the stars in her mini-van at night.

It was exactly what she needed.

“It was super great to see a bunch of really beautiful places,” Sortland said. “It was a self-discovery trip. For sure, I found out a lot about myself.”

Sortland's personality is noticeably different. She just seems freer.

"I think once you start working towards bettering yourself, you start feeling better, even though it does take time,” Sortland said. "It's tough. The physical and then the mental stuff, it's not easy."

She’s not where she physically wants to be quite yet, but she’s working her way there.

She’s now hoping her story can continue to bring awareness for others out there.

“It’s very important for young girls to stay on top of it,” Sortland said. “It’s very important. It’s dangerous. …

“I definitely started paying more attention, definitely taking more care of myself.”