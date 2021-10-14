Zumbrota-Mazeppa looking to bounce back against Lourdes

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lourdes

Friday, 7 p.m.

Rochester Regional Stadium

Records: Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1-5 Southeast District, 1-5 overall; Lourdes 1-5, 1-5.

Last meeting: Lourdes defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42-0 on Oct. 15, 2020, at Zumbrota.

Last game: Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost 40-7 at No. 1-ranked Lake City; Lourdes lost 15-0 at Caledonia.

Z-M notes: Z-M has played a challenging schedule, to say the least, with four of its five losses coming against teams that are currently ranked or have been ranked or received votes in the Associated Press state polls this season. "Playing three ranked opponents as well as the No. 1-ranked team (Cannon Falls, then Lake City) on its homecoming, twice in three weeks, was definitely a challenge," Z-M coach Darin Raasch said. ... Senior RB Tre Hamilton is Z-M's top offensive threat. The team's second-leading rusher last year, Hamilton ran for a season-best 156 yards and a TD in Z-M's win against La Crescent two weeks ago. ... Fellow senior Mason Goodman had a receiving TD and an interception return for a TD in that game. ... The Cougars earned their first victory of the season two weeks ago, a 20-0 shutout of La Crescent-Hokah. ... The Cougars average 6.7 points per game and allow 33.7 points per game.

Lourdes notes: The Eagles again were close against a strong opponent last week, falling at Caledonia. Lourdes' defense allowed just seven points in the game. ... Lourdes has been close in all of its games this season. It averages 19.3 points per game and allows 22.5 points per game. ... "Having 18 seniors, we're only guaranteed three more games right now. You only get one opportunity to play high school football, so let's not have any regrets," coach Mike Kesler said.

Z-M coach Darin Raasch says: "Coming off of a COVID-shortened season and graduating a lot of seniors, we were extremely inexperienced on the varsity level to enter the season. Our boys have continued to grow each game, which has expanded the possibilities of what we can do on either side of the ball. Although we have a 1-5 record we have a plus-2 turnover ratio and have averaged only 2.5 penalties per game. Lourdes is a very well coached and fundamentally sound team. We will need to be the same. The respect that we have for coach Kessler and his program means that there is literally no difference in the amount of game prep between them and the ranked opponents we have seen this year."

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: "Another very well coached team. Darin has done a great job; his kids always play hard. They have some athletes who can get out in space and make a difference. We have to continue to do our jobs up front and get pressure on the quarterback. .... Defensively, they're aggressive. ... We have to find a way to play four quarters of football. We have to finish drives, can't make mistakes. ... We've done some different things in practice this week that we don't normally do and the guys have responded, so hopefully we can carry that over to Friday."

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin