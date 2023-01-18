Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Lochner now going with the flow as he hunts a section title

ZUMBROTA — Kaleb Lochner has always been someone who likes to stay one step ahead of his opponent on the wrestling mat.

From analyzing his opponent pre-match to thinking about how his next shot at a takedown might impact his defense, everything is thought out for the technically-sound Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior.

It’s a trait that is rare to see in high school wrestling, but one that has helped him become a consistent force in Section 1AA these past 16 months.

“He's a student of the game,” longtime Zumbrota-Mazeppa coach Link Steffen said. “A technical guy. He does things from point A to point B to point C to point D. You'll see that in his wrestling, whether it's an attack, whether it's a real attack, whether it's a defensive move, everything he does has been thought through. A lot of guys go on instinctual stuff. And Kaleb has that too. But he puts together a real academic plan when he steps on the map. And he's just a very intelligent wrestler.”

Yet, at one point early in Lochner's wrestling career, that approach was nearly his undoing.

There would be times where Lochner would think too much, causing him to waver and freeze, opening the door for his opponent in the process.

“I'd always kind of just tense up and almost hesitate for a second before I did something,” Lochner said. “I would think well, this might work and then that. Just too much in my own head.”

“We had to tame him down from thinking too much,” Steffen said. “You need to have that happy medium. It’s OK to think but don’t go overboard, because then you freeze.”

Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Kaleb Lochner gets ready to make his move during a match against Kenyon-Wanamingo Keifer Olson on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Then came Lochner’s eighth-grade year.

It was a tough one as the also-avid baseball player tore the muscles off the growth plate in his throwing elbow, forcing him to miss the majority of the wrestling season as well.

Yet, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Lochner took advantage, still going to nearly every wrestling practice and soaking up what he could. But most of the time, he wasn’t sitting still.

He was often with classmate Jack Krier — who also was working his way back from an injury — on the side of the room, jumping rope or doing skill ladders.

Months of hard work passed, but Lochner began to feel lighter on his feet. Soon, he began to think less, trusting his quick feet to put him in the right position. The gears of a successful wrestler were now fully in motion.

“I’m just really able to go with the flow now,” Lochner said, "not thinking about going from one move to another."

The wins started to pile up as Lochner could better trust his instincts. He soon found himself in section title matches as both a freshman and a sophomore, where he ran into the best the state had to offer both times. As a freshman he fell to Caledonia/Houston junior Branden Ross and then last year, as a sophomore, to Byron senior Maxwell Petersen. Ross and Petersen went on to become undefeated state champions and are currently wrestling at St. Cloud State University and North Dakota State University, respectively.

“Happy to not see those guys again,” Lochner said with a laugh. “I just got crushed in the section finals the last two years.”

Now a junior, Lochner admitted he very much has his sights set on that section title, as well as the state medal that has eluded him in his previous two trips to state.

He’s very much on his way.

Lochner is one of the top grapplers in his weight class — ranked No. 3 in Class AA at 152 pounds — and has really been impressive the past month. It began with a fourth-place finish out of 55 wrestlers at the always-tough Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, Wis., where he picked up solid wins over Class AA No. 10-ranked 152-pounder Luke Hoag of Hutchinson as well as over Wisconsin state qualifier Caleb Denne.

Lochner was just as stellar at the prestigious The Clash national duals one week later in La Crosse, going 5-2 as the Cougars finished seventh out of 36 teams from places such as California, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.

That performance put Z-M into the Class AA rankings for the first time this season, at No. 11. For Lochner, having that team success is just as important as his personal success.

"I love being a part of the program where it feels like the expectation is to win,” Lochner said. “When I was younger, I always looked up to the kids on our 2017-2018 team. Just kind of wanted to be like them. I think that's what really pushes a lot of us."

The Cougars' 2017 and 2018 teams won back-to-back Class A state championships. The banners hang loud and proud in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School gym. A lot would have to happen to add another banner, perhaps the biggest hurdle being perennial state power and Section 1AA rival Kasson-Mantorville .

Yet, Z-M knows anything can happen come March; it need look no further than two years ago, when it upset the KoMets. Right now, though, the focus is getting 1% better each day.

"Guys are just having fun," Lochner said. "We're getting after it. And that's what you need. Just keep on going through the matches."