Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Rodrick steps up his scoring as he takes a step back

ZUMBROTA — Kayden Rodrick had a really good season as a junior for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball team a year ago. But he wanted to have a special senior season so he decided to put in extra work and it has paid off.

Rodrick has always been good at getting to the rim to score. As a junior he averaged 15.6 points per game. But at times opponents would back off and tempt him to shoot from the outside. The strategy would often work as Rodrick’s outside game wasn’t as strong as he would have liked.

He made it a point of interest to improve his outside shooting and that area of his game has greatly improved. As Rodrick has taken a step or two back to get more shots off this season, he has become one of the top scorers in the area. He is averaging 23.7 points per outing and has had one game with five 3-pointers.

“He has the natural talent, but he also has the work ethic and the drive to want to be great,” Zumbrota-Mazeppa coach Logan Jensen said. “We probably don’t have a kid who’s put in more time than him the last couple of years. He’s just always in the gym.”

Rodrick doesn’t even consider heading to the gym to be a chore. It’s something he looks forward to and he always seems to be on the go whether it is playing sports, studying for school or working at his part-time job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think every day last summer I was in the gym working on something to do with basketball, whether it was my dribbling, shooting,” Rodrick said. “I just love basketball so it’s not even like it’s working on it for me, it’s just fun.”

He also worked on bulking up his 6-foot-4 frame. Rodrick added about 10 pounds and is up to 205 pounds. He played football for Z-M during the fall as a wide receiver and defensive back. In basketball, his size makes him a matchup problem inside for a lot of teams.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Kayden Rodrick (2) listens to his coach during a huddle in a game earlier this season. Rodrick is averaging 23.7 points per game and has helped the Cougars post a 12-11 record despite playing a tough schedule. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo

When Rodrick gets on a roll, he is nearly impossible to stop. He set a single-game school record with 39 points this season in a contest against Dover-Eyota. He had a 35-point outing against Byron, and scored the winning basket with 5.5 seconds to play. He has two other games in which he scored 32 points.

Jensen said that as the season has progressed, Rodrick has gotten more attention from opposing defenses. But Rodrick’s ability to pass out of double and triple teams has helped get his teammates open shots.

“If I have a chance at the end of the game, I love to have the ball in my hands,” Rodrick said. “But I also have a lot of teammates who I trust to have the ball in their hands. It’s whoever is hot that game.”

Rodrick, in his third season on the varsity, set a personal milestone just more than a week ago when he scored his 1,000th career point at La Crescent. He entered the game needing 28 points. He scored 30.

“He brings a lot of scoring and a lot of energy,” Z-M junior Preston Ohm said. “He’s a hard worker and a good teammate.”

Rodrick has another goal of playing college basketball and he has offers from two schools. Like the rest of the Z-M team, he was determined to have a winning season in 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Rodrick’s first two varsity seasons, Z-M was 11-34 overall. The Cougars have played a tough schedule this season and are currently 12-11.

“I think this year he’s turned a big leaf and is really focused on winning games,” Jensen said. “If he needs to score to help us win he’s obviously willing to do that. But he’s been a great facilitator for us in some games, too.”

The Z-M squad played together a lot during the offseason, including about 10 tournaments during the summer. When Rodrick wasn’t playing with his Z-M teammates, he was playing AAU ball with the Minnesota Lightning based out of Rochester.

“I’ve always tried to be a leader of the team,” Rodrick said. “I try to encourage the guys and try to get them going, especially when we’re down and try to hype them up.”

As the Cougars wind down the regular season, they are looking to get seeded as high as possible in an effort to make a solid run in the tough Section 1AA field.

Rodrick will do all that he can to help the Cougars win as many games as possible. And while he is an intense player on the court, Rodrick calls himself “very chill when it comes to other stuff.”

“He’s very competitive on the court,” Jensen said. “Off the court he’s just a phenomenal kid and I enjoy the conversations we have. We talk a lot about non-basketball stuff. He opens my eyes.”