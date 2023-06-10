Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Sylak is a double state champion

ST. MICHAEL — RJ Sylak didn’t roll out of bed like this.

He worked for it. Really, really work for it.

And now look at him. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior is a double state champion in track and field.

Sylak’s grind over the last three years culminated in him finishing first in the 200 and 400-meter dashes on Friday in the Class A boys state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville.

“It is amazing,” said Sylak, who was third at state in the 200 last year and fifth in the 100. “It is one thing to stand on the (awards) podium once, but to step on it twice (as a champion) and then look back on what led up to this the last few years, that is amazing.”

Sylak didn’t even start out as a sprinter. From the sixth through the eighth grade, he was a distance runner. Then came one meet as a junior high kid where he wanted to try a sprint.

He was allowed. And from there, the rest is history. That first dash obviously went well.

“He’s been a sprinter ever since,” Z-M coach Jared Andring said.

Now just a sprinter, but a sprinter on a mission.

Sylak has dug into the work of becoming great like few athletes that Andring has ever seen. He goes at it year round — lifting, sprinting and keeping his sprint game as tuned up as possible.

That, as much as his natural talent, is what allowed him to do what he did on Friday. Sylak was timed in 49.83 to win the 400, then finished his day with a 22.25 clocking to win the 200.

Sylak’s closest competitor in the 400 was Winona Cotter’s Luke Gardner. The junior finished second with a 50.36 time.

It was all in a day's work for the Z-M senior. Actually, make it all in a high school career’s work.

“Every day, I would get on the track, and also pull a tire that weighed me down on a local road,” Sylak said. “This is all about the time and the effort that it takes, all of the hours that I put into it every day. It’s all worth it and it’s about more than getting on the podium. It’s also about sharing this with other people and that (the Z-M boys and girls teams) came here with six athletes competing and how we all had fun together. It’s been priceless.”

Chatfield’s Sam Backer crosses the finish line in the boys 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Backer helps power Chatfield 4x200 team

Talk about being the ultimate competitor.

That is Chatfield’s Sam Backer. Never did he show that any more than in Friday’s 4x200 relay, when he took the baton on the final leg of the race while trailing the lead runner, then refused to let his team finish anywhere but first place.

It was Sam Backer being Sam Backer and it led to a state championship.

Backer, teamed with fellow ultra-connected seniors Isaac Erding, Eli Hopp and Thad Evans, helped his team roar to a winning and school record-breaking 1:29.43 time in the race. Second place went to BOLD, in 1:29.51.

“I am just really proud of myself and our whole team,” Backer said. “That was the hardest we could have gone out in that race. I was in second place when I got the baton, but then I saw the guy in front of me and once I got to the curve, I knew I had him. I’ve done it for years and I knew I had it in me. I was just talking to myself (down the stretch), saying ‘I have to have this one.’ ”

That wasn’t Backer’s only big achievement on the day. He was also second in the 100 (11.08) and helped his 4x100 relay team to a second-place finish (42.92). That consisted of that same group of senior runners as Chatfield’s 4x200 team.

As good as Backer was, Chatfield coach Jeff DeBuhr said it was this collection of guys that made these relays so special.

“These boys have been wanting a state track championship for a long time,” DeBuhr said. “It’s been their focus and they’ve put in a lot of work to get it. It’s been all encompassing for them. They’ve been talking about this ever since the football season ended.”

Grinde a champ in his first try

Tysen Grinde decided to give track and field a shot this year. The Caledonia/Spring Grove all-around athlete figured he’d focus on the high jump as he considered his 6-foot-3 height and explosiveness in football and basketball.

It sure worked out for the novice. On Friday, he made it work to the tune of a state title, Grinde winning the high jump with a 6-foot-6 leap.

“This feels pretty awesome,” said Grinde, a Spring Grove graduate who finished his high school days with state titles in football, basketball and now one in track and field. “At first I decided to do track just to get better at football (he’ll play in the fall at Dakota State University (S.D.). But after I jumped 6-3 in my first meet, even though I had terrible form, I felt like I could do something in track.”

Grinde says he will now play football and compete in track and field at Dakota State.

St. Charles' Hilton lands 2nd twice

St. Charles sophomore Chris Hilton was competing in his first state track-and-field meet.

To say it went well would be a decided understatement. Hilton finished second in both the 110 hurdles (14.85) and the 300 hurdles (39.12) on Friday. He also earned a fifth place on Thursday in the triple jump.

St. Charles coach Eric Klein was pleased though not surprised by Hilton’s accomplishments.

“The Chris that was competing today is the same Chris who we’ve had the pleasure to coach the last three years,” said Klein, who attributed much of Hilton’s success to the direction he’s gotten from St. Charles hurdles coach Russ Barclay, who he considers the best around.

“I’m just incredibly proud of Chris and I’m really excited to see what comes for him in the next two years.”

Other top Section 1A finishers

Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Tysen Grinde wasn’t the only high jumper from Section 1A to have success in Friday’s state meet. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Trevor Gray and GMLOKS’ Sam Snitker both cleared 6-4, as they tied for fourth place.

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne captured third place in the 800. His 1:57.35 time wasn’t far from first place. Champion Ethan Scharnki of Lakeview was timed in 1:57.09.

In the long jump, Caledonia/SG got a fifth place from Josh Beardmore (21-9 3/4).

Lewiston-Altura’s Garrett Bonow captured sixth place in the shot put (50-11 3/4). GMLOKS’ Garrison Hubka landed seventh in the 1,600 (4:24.96).

Section 1A did plenty of damage in the relays. Besides Chatfield finishing first in the 4x200 and second in the 4x100, LFCMC was third in the 4x800 (8:04.03) and Lourdes was fourth in the 4x100 (42.32).

St. Charles' Tyler Gunnarson had first-place finishes in the four wheelchair events, the 100, 200, 800 and discus.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/516328/results/all