Pro baseball career in doubt for Red Wing's Boldt after being released

Red Wing’s Ryan Boldt saw his 2022 professional baseball season come to an end back in August when he was released by the Durham Bulls.

The Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boldt, a left-handed hitting, right-handed throwing outfielder, was in his second season with the Bulls. He had appeared in 67 games this season and was hitting .236 (59-for-250) with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He had eight stolen bases, but his OPS was a modest .679.

The 27-year-old Boldt, a former second-round draft choice of the Rays, played five seasons of minor-league baseball, but his pro career is now in doubt.

He has battled injuries during his career. He did manage to hit .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 42 RBIs in 85 games in 2021 while posting an OPS of .791.

Boldt, who played his college ball at Nebraska, will turn 28 in November.

——

Tickets are currently on sale for the upcoming Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame banquet. The banquet for the class of 2020 will be held Monday, Oct. 3, at the Empire Events Center in Rochester.

The class of 2020 had its induction ceremony delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those being inducted are Angie Meister (basketball), Dutch Heiderscheit (coach), Neil McCormack (coach) and Tom Resner (football and basketball). Howard “Chub” Stewart will also be honored as the Ben Sternberg Award winner, which is presented to an individual showing outstanding contribution to sports within the Rochester community.

The event will begin with a social hour at 5:15 p.m. (cash bar) with dinner and program following at 6:30. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from club members Rick Rathbun (261-6020), Dave Linbo (398-3354), Harry Muellner (951-0453) or Club president Jeff Whitney (202-2253).

The Quarterbacks Club will get back on its regular Hall of Fame rotation with another class induction in the spring of 2023.

——

Rochester's Darrell Thompson has been in the University of Minnesota football record books since his playing days with the Gophers ended in the fall of 1989. But the running back is about to have one of his records broken.

Thompson

Mo Ibrahim tied Thompson's school record for rushing touchdowns in a career when he ran for three TDs in a 49-7 victory against Colorado this past Saturday.

Thompson and Ibrahim now both have 40 career rushing touchdowns as Gophers.

The Gophers (3-0) have nine regular-season games remaining and at least one postseason game, so Ibrahim appears to be a lock to break Thompson's TD record.

Thompson, a 1986 Rochester John Marshall graduate, is still Minnesota's all-time leading rusher with 4,518 yards. Ibrahim currently has 3,467 yards rushing so he also has a chance to top Thompson in that mark as well.

——

Nicole Root is the new girls hockey head coach at Mayo High School. Root is a 2007 Mayo grad who has been a long-time assistant coach for the Spartans.

She is also the current co-head of the Mayo girls lacrosse team.

Root takes over for Mike McCormack, who stepped down following the 2021-22 season. Mayo was 9-17 during the 2021-22 season and 7-7 in Big Nine Conference play.

Kora Torkelson is Mayo’s new assistant girls hockey coach. She played college hockey at Wisconsin-River Falls from 2017-2022 and is a teacher in the Rochester Public School system.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .