Pro basketball path led JM graduate Barnaba to Spain

LOGAN, Utah — Ngor Barnaba had one thing on his mind as he rose from bed each morning last October through July.

His bed was in Barcelona, Spain. The Rochester John Marshall graduate was there playing professional basketball, his lifelong dream having been realized.

It was Barnaba’s first year as a pro ball player.

It was also the first year of Barnaba speaking anything other than the Arabic he grew up with in Sudan and then Egypt, or the English he mastered beginning in the fifth grade when his family moved to the United States.

“It was amazing living in Barcelona,” said Barnaba, who is training in Logan, Utah, in advance of this coming season. “The people were so nice. But I had to learn Spanish. As soon as I’d get up each morning, I’d be on my iPad, learning Spanish. Our coach sent me several apps that I could study. It was like going to school all over again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnaba wasn’t complaining. In fact, he found almost nothing to gripe about the entire time he was in Barcelona, except for some pretty severe humidity. Instead, Barnaba kept pinching himself that his life had taken such a pleasant and invigorating turn.

He was awash in gratitude.

“It took me back to all the hard work I’d put in to get to this point,” Barnaba said. “I thought of all my friends and family who’d helped me and all the people who had been cheering me on. It didn’t completely hit me until the first practice was over with last season. Then I just listened, taking in my surroundings. I was in a different country.”

And playing basketball there, a member of Santfeliunc, a team that plays in the fourth of eight professional divisions in Spain.

It’s been a long, winding basketball road for Barnaba, who graduated in 2014 from John Marshall.

The 6-foot-9 forward had three different college basketball homes, starting in 2014-15 when he spent two years at Missouri State-West Plains Junior College. Then it was a season at Division I Utah State University, and finally one at NAIA school Talladega College (Fla.) where he finished his degree in communications and sociology.

It was also there that he had his favorite and best college basketball experience. At least until the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down just before his team was headed to the NAIA national tournament.

But Barnaba saw his game take off like never before at Talladega.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My game really grew that year,” Barnaba said. “It was just learning to play with really high-caliber players. You can’t be ball-dominant all the time. You have to do other things to contribute to a team.”

Barnaba grew enough that it had him thinking he could play professional basketball. Scouts were thinking the same thing, which is why he got the offer one summer ago to play in Spain.

The 26-year-old did plenty more basketball learning when he got there. European basketball, says Barnaba, is more team centric than he’d ever played before.

Soon enough, it suited him well.

“The basketball there was amazing,” he said. “Playing in Europe really is different. There is some physicality to the game, but they want you more to move the basketball and play true team basketball, getting the most out of your team. It’s like Golden State Warriors basketball. We weren’t the Warriors, but we played that style.”

Gradually, Barnaba said he caught on to the nuances that his coaches were looking for, becoming more discerning in his shot selection and understanding better the pace of play they wanted.

He finished the season averaging 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also finished it having learned from an old pro on his team, a 36-year-old 7-2 center from Senegal who taught Barnaba what it means to be a professional.

“He’s a guy who at one point in his career was playing in the top division in Spain,” Barnaba said. “He was a great guy. He taught me how important it is to show up early for practice and then to leave late. And how to carry yourself. He instilled a lot in me from the (beginning). It stuck with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnaba does not have a contract in place yet for this coming season as he is negotiating things with his agent. But his wish is to go back to Barcelona and possibly even move up a division, from the fourth to the third level.

And when his professional career ends — whenever that is — Barnaba has another desire. It is to move back to Rochester and teach the game to the city’s youth.

He wants to give back to a game and a city that he says has given him so much.