Australian brothers rule the day at Pro Motocross races in Millville

MILLVILLE — Jett Lawrence's perfect season lives on.

But, for just the second time this season, Chase Sexton made him blink.

And making the 19-year-old star from Australia blink is the closest anyone has come to beating him in his rookie season in the 450 Class of the Pro Motocross championship series.

Lawrence came to Millville having won all 12 motos and all six overalls this season. Not only had he won them all, the only time he'd been closely challenged came in the second moto of the year, when Sexton pushed him to the end before Lawrence pulled out the victory at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif.

Lawrence left Millville having won all 14 motos and seven overalls so far this season.

"It was another good day," Lawrence said with a wide smile.

At one point in the first moto Saturday at Spring Creek MX Park, Lawrence took a couple of quick glances over his shoulder. It was an unusual sight; Lawrence has rarely been pressured this summer. He was looking for Sexton, who, with approximately 11 minutes to go in the race, was as close as 35-hundredths of a second.

"It felt good that I was able to close the gap there," Sexton said, "and get a little bit of that dog back in me. I still have a lot more to give."

"Chase kept me honest that whole race," Lawrence said after winning his 13th consecutive moto this season. "I had to push really hard for that one."

Sexton earned the holeshot in the second moto, but Lawrence quickly got past him and pulled away. He led by more than 17 seconds at the finish line. Sexton has been limited to four races — eight motos — so far this summer due to injuries. He's placed second overall in three of those races, and third in the other.

"It was good, but I'm sick and tired of getting second place," Sexton said. "It was a little disappointing today, especially (falling) in both motos. But we'll keep working and we'll get one of these before the end of the year."

HUNTER LAWRENCE WINS 250s

Hunter Lawrence speeds up Mt. Martin during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Hunter Lawrence wasn't quite as dominant as his brother, but all that mattered to him was that he stood on the podium Saturday afternoon holding the trophy for winning the 250 Class overall at Spring Creek.

"We came in with a job to do today and we did it," said Hunter, who is five years older than his brother.

Lawrence pulled out a come-from-behind victory in the first 250 moto, reeling in Jo Shimoda with less than two laps remaining. Lawrence had trailed by as much as 7 seconds early in the race, but he closed that gap over the course of 30 minutes, then passed Shimoda to the outside while coming out of a turn.

Lawrence was dominant for most of the second 250 moto. He bolted out to an early lead and extended it to nearly 9 seconds with two laps to go, but he crashed amid four lapped riders with less than a lap to go and Justin Cooper blew past him, winning by more than 6 seconds.

"We executed today and we were so close to getting that 1-1," Lawrence said. "Just have to be better at navigating those lappers. It's brutal when there's four of them and they're all battling, but ... we pushed hard today."

Lawrence, who has won the overall in five of the seven rounds this season, holds the lead in the 250 season points standings, with 260 points. Haiden Deegan (247) is in second place, followed by RJ Hampshire (240), Shimoda (240) and Cooper (239).

Asked about his unique pink racing gear, Lawrence replied with a smile: "I've been told real men wear pink, so why not?"

MILLER, TILFORD HIT THE TRACK

Henry Miller speeds over a dirt mound during the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Henry Miller had a great start to his return home.

In his first Pro Motocross race of the summer, Miller finished 12th in qualifying, then finished in the same spot in the first 450 moto of the day. Bad luck hit the Rochester native in the second moto, when he and Jason Anderson collided early in the race. The crash ended the day for both of the veteran riders.

Miller, who now lives in the Fort Worth, Texas, area finished 16th overall, his best finish at his home track since placing ninth in 2019.

Pine Island rider Gavin Tilford finished 37th in the 450 Class consolation race in his first pro nationals at Spring Creek. Tilford, in his rookie season as a pro, ran a best lap of 2:19.394 on his KTM 350 SX-F, which was better than 16 other riders in the 40-rider race. He finished 66th in qualifying out of 89 riders, with a best lap of 2:19.651 in qualifying.

Pine Island's Gavin Tilford races around a corner during 450 Class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

DUNGEY RETURNS ... AS A FAN

Belle Plaine, Minn., native Ryan Dungey ruled Spring Creek — and the Pro Motocross series — as a professional rider almost from the time he turned pro in 2006 through his retirement from the sport 11 years later.

Dungey, who raced frequently at the track as an amateur growing up in southern Minnesota, won six times in 11 career starts at Millville. He reminisced on the Peacock streaming broadcast about his success as a pro at Spring Creek.

"It's Millville," Dungey said. "I've spent many years coming here. There are some changes to the track this year that look good for the guys out there, a lot of passing happening."

Dungey came out of retirement last summer at age 32 to race the full Pro Motocross season, after his KTM teammate Cooper Webb sat out the season. Dungey was just going to do the first two races of the season, but after placing fifth and seventh, he decided to run the full 12-event calendar.

He retired again after the 2022 season, and admitted that race day at Spring Creek made him wish he was racing again.

"As a racer, it's in your blood," the three-time 450 Class motocross series champion said. "It was fun to do last year. Racing is one thing, though, but all the time and work that goes into getting ready for a race is a whole other thing."

THE GOAT RETURNS

While on the subject of motocross legends, seven-time AMA national champion Ricky Carmichael returned to Millville on Saturday as the analyst on the NBC broadcast.

Carmichael, who dominated at Spring Creek during his racing days, said on the NBC broadcast that he enjoyed coming back to Millville as a TV announcer. It brought back memories of when he won the overall at the track eight consecutive years, from 2000-07.

"Coming in (Saturday) morning, this place was roaring," Carmichael said of the atmosphere on race day. "Early (Saturday) morning, it was already absolutely packed with fans."

Carmichael was — and is — still referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of Pro Motocross. He won 15 national championships (10 motocross, 5 supercross) and is first on the all-time 450 motocross wins list (76).

NOTEWORTHY...

• Two Minnesotans qualified for the 450 main motos — Rochester's Henry Miller, who finished 12th in qualifying; and New Prague's Zack Williams, who raced his way into the main motos by finishing second in the consolation race. The top four finishers from the consolation race earn places in the main motos.

Miller finished 16th overall, placing 12th in the first moto, then crashing out early in the second moto. Williams placed 30th overall (24th and 30th in the two motos, respectively).

• Two Minnesotans also qualified for the 250 main motos — Waconia's Cameron Skaalerud, who finished 32nd in qualifying; and Ham Lake's Bailey Kroone, who qualified 36th and didn't have to go through the consolation race. Kroone finished 39th overall, placing 39th in Moto 1 and 38th in Moto 2. Skaalerud finished 35th, placing 30th in Moto 1 and 37th in Moto 2.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

450 CLASS

Overall finish

(Moto 1-Moto 2 in parentheses)

1. Jett Lawrence (1-1), 2. Chase Sexton (2-2), 3. Dylan Ferrandis (5-3), 4. Aaron Plessinger (4-4), 5. Adam Cianciarulo (7-5), 6. Ty Masterpool (8-6), 7. Garrett Marchbanks (6-8), 8. Grant Harlan (9-7), 9. Fredrik Noren (10-9), 10. Jason Anderson (3-DNF).

FULL 450 QUALIFYING AND MOTO RESULTS

250 CLASS

Overall finish

(Moto 1-Moto 2 in parentheses)

1. Hunter Lawrence (1-2); 2. Justin Cooper (4-1); 3. Jo Shimoda (2-3); 4. RJ Hampshire (3-6); 5. Levi Kitchen (7-4); 6. Tom Vialle (6-5); 7. Haiden Deegan (5-8); 8. Maximus Vohland (10-7); 9. Austin Forkner (11-9); 10. Jalek Swoll (8-14).

FULL 250 QUALIFYING AND MOTO RESULTS