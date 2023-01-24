Bremer breaks down Twins' 2023 prospects on trip to Rochester

ROCHESTER — Dick Bremer got an early start to the Twins Winter Caravan by making a stop in Rochester on Monday to speak at the weekly Rochester Quarterbacks Club meeting.

Bremer, a native of Minnesota, has been doing play-by-play on Minnesota Twins baseball telecasts since 1983. Bremer worked in sports radio as a student at St Cloud State University, but he admitted his first baseball play-by-play attempt was his first game with the Twins.

Bremer will embark on the first leg on the Twins Winter Caravan this week. The event is coming to Rochester next Monday, but Bremer will not be part of that crew.

He was happy to talk about Twins baseball in front of the Quarterbacks Club, however, and just a short time after the team made some big offseason moves.

“I’m very much looking forward to the start of this next baseball season,” Bremer said. “It’s been a busy last couple of weeks for the Twins and we’re really eager to get a season started. … I’m pretty bullish on this Twins team, I think this team is going to be really fun to watch.”

The Twins recently re-signed shortstop Carlos Correa and traded 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez.

Bremer believes Correa is one of the best players in baseball and that he has a great impact on and off the field for the Twins. Correa nearly signed with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets before those huge deals fell through due to Correa not passing a physical.

The Twins then signed him to a six-year $200,000,000 contract.

“Once those (other offers) went away, it didn’t surprise me at all that he wanted, and would, sign with the Twins,” Bremer said. “That’s a huge, huge deal for the Twins not just this year, but down the road, showing a commitment which will impact other free agents.”

The last time Bremer was on a Twins Winter Caravan, he was paired with Arraez and he developed a good relationship with the young player.

“He’s a wonderful man,” Bremer said. But Bremer also believes the Twins got good value for Arraez, including right-handed starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.

The Twins also signed catcher Christian Vazquez and outfielder Joey Gallo as free agents in the offseason. Gallo gives the Twins a bulk of left-handed hitting outfielders. Bremer believes Gallo could be shifted to first and believes they might make another move before spring training begins.

“I think they will still be in the market for a right-handed hitting outfielder,” Bremer said.

That right-handed hitting outfielder actually came to the Twins later on Monday when they dealt a pair of minor-league pitchers to Kansas City for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Taylor, 31, is an excellent center fielder with limited power and a career .677 OPS.

Bremer believes with the added pitching, hitting and better health that the Twins will be much improved from a year ago. After getting off to a hot start in 2022, the Twins tailed off and finished 78-84.

“I could very easily see this team winning the division this year,” he said.

Bremer is looking forward to the season and calling the action. His distinct deep voice is easily recognizable by Twins fans. The 66-year-old is in his 40th season broadcasting Twins games. His goal is three more seasons, giving him 43 years, which would be one behind Twins legendary radio broadcaster Herb Carneal.

“I get to do what I love to do and I get to see friends and relatives along the way,” Bremer said.