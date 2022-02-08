SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Pro

Eric Butorac named director of professional tennis tournament

Rochester native Eric Butorac will run the Western & Southern Open which is held in August while Zumbrota native Gus Bradley has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

Eric Butorac.jpg
Rochester native Eric Butorac speaks at the at the 2021 Western & Southern Open professional tennis event near Cincinnati. Butorac, a former ATV Tour player, has been named the director of the tournament for 2022. This year's men's and women's tour event will be held from Aug. 13-21.
Contributed / Tony Wagner
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 08, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

Rochester native Eric Butorac has been named tournament director of the Western & Southern Open, a professional tennis tournament held near Cincinnati.

Butorac is a former ATP Tour player who excelled in doubles during his professional career. Butorac won 18 doubles titles and was ranked as high as the No. 17 doubles player in the world. He becomes the 32nd tournament director of the Western & Southern Open, which was established in 1899. He served as the event’s assistant tournament director in 2021 and has been USTA director, professional tennis operations and player relations since 2016.

The Western & Southern Open is held annually at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The 2022 men's and women's tournament will take place Aug. 13-21.

Read more from Guy
Mark Hanson retires as coach.jpg
College
Dodge Center native Hanson retiring from Gustavus with more than 500 career wins
Mark Hanson will step down as men's basketball coach at Gustavus Adolphus after 32 seasons guiding the Gusties, which included more than 500 wins and one national runner-up finish.
February 07, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Logan Atkinson
Exclusive
Prep
Mayo's Atkinson enjoying 'team vibe,' aiming for return to state meet
Sophomore Logan Atkinson has been strong in the 100 backstroke for the Mayo swimming and diving squad and he has also enjoyed team bonding this season.
February 04, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mayo, John Marshall girls basketball
Prep
JM girls pull off thrilling OT win over Mayo
Lilly Meister had 28 points and 15 rebounds, including eight points on free throws in OT, as the Rockets swept the Spartans with a 61-53 victory.
February 03, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

“The Western & Southern Open is one of the most important events on both Tours and is one of the players’ favorites, thanks in large part to the energy and enthusiasm the fans bring to the tournament,” Butorac said in a release.

Butorac, who will remain in his USTA role, reached 29 total finals in his career, including one Grand Slam, the 2014 Australian Open. He concluded his playing career in 2016 and he took part in the Western & Southern Open six times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The John Marshall grad was a Division III All-American at Gustavus Adolphus College, where he won the NCAA singles and doubles titles as well as the Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship Award.

——
Zumbrota native Gus Bradley is on the move again in the NFL.

Bradley spent the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders made a coaching change after the season and Bradley has now been hired as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

Gus Bradley Vegas Mug.jpg
Gus Bradley

The 55-year-old Bradley just completed his 16th season coaching in the NFL. He has been a successful defensive coach at every stop along the way. Before to joining the Raiders, he spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers featured a top-10 defense in yards allowed during his final three seasons.

In his one season in Las Vegas, Bradley helped the Raiders go from 25th out of 32 teams in yards allowed in 2020 to 14th in yards allowed in 2021.

In the past Bradley said he wants a defense that is "fast, physical and finds a way to get the ball. We have to set up our offense."

Prior to joining the Chargers, he was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons from 2013-16. He has also been the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and its renowned Legion of Boom defense.

The Colts finished 9-8 during the 2021 season and a loss in the final game cost them a playoff berth. Their defense was sixth out of 16 in points allowed in the AFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

——

Five area student-athletes are among 36 from around the state who have been selected to receive the ExCEL Award for the 2021-22 school year.

Being honored from the area are Triton's Mariah Busch and Jude Gosse, Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Olivia Amsbaugh and Richard Sylak, and Ethan Petersilie of Kasson-Mantorville.

ExCEL Winners.jpg
Mariah Busch, left, and Jude Gosse are the first-ever ExCEL Award winners from Triton High School.
Contributed photo

The ExCEL Award — Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.

Busch and Gosse are the first-ever winners of the award from Triton.

The recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKTENNISROCHESTERFOOTBALLZUMBROTA-MAZEPPADODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORDKASSON-MANTORVILLE
What to read next
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
Pro
Wild return from NHL all-star break ready for ‘sprint to the end’
Minnesota will play 40 games in 77 days starting with Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes
February 07, 2022 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: Playoffs- Round One-Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers
Pro
Loons amassing striker depth for 2022 season
With starter Adrien Hunou back for a second season as a high-priced Designated Player, the Loons have brought back former No. 1 draft pick turned free agent Abu Danladi and are working to acquire Luis Amarilla on a transfer from Argentina club Velez Sarsfield.
February 07, 2022 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Chris Finch remains unhappy with the Timberwolves’ late-game, stalling offense
Minnesota watched a 16-point fourth-quarter lead shrink to five points on multiple occasions in the closing minutes against Detroit
February 07, 2022 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
020822.S.STP.OLYSISTERS1.jpg
Pro
For Tara and Tabitha Peterson, curling is a family affair
The sisters from Eagan, Minnesota, begin Team USA’s quest for an Olympic medal on Wednesday in Beijing
February 07, 2022 05:25 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press