Eric Butorac named director of professional tennis tournament

Rochester native Eric Butorac has been named tournament director of the Western & Southern Open, a professional tennis tournament held near Cincinnati.

Butorac is a former ATP Tour player who excelled in doubles during his professional career. Butorac won 18 doubles titles and was ranked as high as the No. 17 doubles player in the world. He becomes the 32nd tournament director of the Western & Southern Open, which was established in 1899. He served as the event’s assistant tournament director in 2021 and has been USTA director, professional tennis operations and player relations since 2016.

The Western & Southern Open is held annually at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The 2022 men's and women's tournament will take place Aug. 13-21.

“The Western & Southern Open is one of the most important events on both Tours and is one of the players’ favorites, thanks in large part to the energy and enthusiasm the fans bring to the tournament,” Butorac said in a release.

Butorac, who will remain in his USTA role, reached 29 total finals in his career, including one Grand Slam, the 2014 Australian Open. He concluded his playing career in 2016 and he took part in the Western & Southern Open six times.

The John Marshall grad was a Division III All-American at Gustavus Adolphus College, where he won the NCAA singles and doubles titles as well as the Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship Award.

Zumbrota native Gus Bradley is on the move again in the NFL.

Bradley spent the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders made a coaching change after the season and Bradley has now been hired as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

Gus Bradley

The 55-year-old Bradley just completed his 16th season coaching in the NFL. He has been a successful defensive coach at every stop along the way. Before to joining the Raiders, he spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers featured a top-10 defense in yards allowed during his final three seasons.

In his one season in Las Vegas, Bradley helped the Raiders go from 25th out of 32 teams in yards allowed in 2020 to 14th in yards allowed in 2021.

In the past Bradley said he wants a defense that is "fast, physical and finds a way to get the ball. We have to set up our offense."

Prior to joining the Chargers, he was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons from 2013-16. He has also been the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and its renowned Legion of Boom defense.

The Colts finished 9-8 during the 2021 season and a loss in the final game cost them a playoff berth. Their defense was sixth out of 16 in points allowed in the AFC.

Five area student-athletes are among 36 from around the state who have been selected to receive the ExCEL Award for the 2021-22 school year.

Being honored from the area are Triton's Mariah Busch and Jude Gosse, Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Olivia Amsbaugh and Richard Sylak, and Ethan Petersilie of Kasson-Mantorville.

Mariah Busch, left, and Jude Gosse are the first-ever ExCEL Award winners from Triton High School. Contributed photo

The ExCEL Award — Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.

Busch and Gosse are the first-ever winners of the award from Triton.

The recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.

