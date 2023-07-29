Former Somerby champ Snedeker working his Minnesota magic at PGA Tour's 3M Open

It’s been 17 years and 12 days since Brandt Snedeker stood on the 18th green at Somerby Golf Club in Byron, hands and putter in the air while fighting back tears.

The Scholarship America Showdown is but a footnote in pro golf history now — an event on the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) that was held just twice at Somerby, in 2006 and 2007.

In fact, the 2007 event was called simply the Showdown at Somerby, due to a lack of a primary sponsor. For that same reason — the Tour wanted a local business or company to take over naming rights for the event, but an agreement couldn’t be reached with any — the Showdown splashed into a water hazard after that second go-round, never to resurface.

In 2006, though, it was a significant event for thousands of golf fans in southeastern Minnesota and a springboard for Snedeker — the first professional win for an up-and-comer who’d had incredible success as an amateur and at Vanderbilt University in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn., where he was a First Team Division I All-American as a senior in 2003 (the same year he won the U.S. Amateur Public Links championship).

Snedeker was just 25 years old when he birdied the second playoff hole — he’d made a 15-foot eagle putt on his 18th hole that day to force a playoff — at Somerby on July 16, 2006, to beat Jeff Quinney.

Snedeker had come oh-so-close to his first victory as a pro three weeks earlier, when he eagled the 18th hole of the final round to force a playoff with Kyle Reifers at the Nationwide Tour’s Chattanooga (Tenn.) Classic. Snedeker missed a 20-footer that day on the first playoff hole, and Reifers walked away the winner, just two hours away from Snedeker’s home.

A better fate awaited Snedeker in southeastern Minnesota a few weeks later, though he didn’t celebrate his first win as a pro in a manner that might be expected. He told the Post Bulletin after winning the playoff against Quinney that he was going to enjoy the victory by “grabbing some McDonald’s drive-through and getting some sleep so he could catch an early flight” the next morning.

Snedeker

Nearly two decades later — after a Ryder Cup win (2016), a FedEx Cup championship (2012), a PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award (2007), nine Tour wins, nine top-10 finishes in major championships and presumably many more-expensive celebratory meals — Minnesota is still home to some of Snedeker’s best memories as a pro.

He’s back this week, playing in the 3M Open, the PGA Tour’s annual stop at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, not far from Hazeltine National in Chaska, where he helped the U.S. snap an eight-year drought by winning the Ryder Cup in 2016.

Snedeker — who autographed the locker he used in the Somerby clubhouse after winning there — found some of his Minnesota Magic on Thursday, shooting a 7-under-par 64 to sit in a three-way tie for second place after the first round of the 3M.

After a 3-under-par 68 in Friday’s second round, he not only made the cut for the weekend but he is within range of earning his first PGA Tour win since the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

He opened with two bogeys and a double-bogey — with a birdie mixed in — in his first five holes Friday. But he rallied with six birdies the rest of the way and is tied for third place at 10-under-par, five shots back of leader Lee Hodges.

Brandt Snedeker hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Matt Krohn / USA TODAY Sports

"A lot of fond memories (in Minnesota)," Snedeker told reporters Thursday. "First ever professional win was up here. I won a playoff, beat Jeff Quinney in a playoff. A lot of great memories, so hopefully I can cap it off with another one this week."

Snedeker’s bogey-free opening-round 64 allowed him to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that caliber of play is still in him at 42 — and that it’s never left, but rather was masked by health issues.

Since that magical Ryder Cup run in 2016, Snedeker has battled through a rare sternum injury; the diagnosis, he said, was an “unstable manubrium joint,” which caused varying levels of pain every time he hit golf balls. He said he extensively researched the condition and discovered there have only been approximately a dozen cases in the entire world over the past 15 years, all of those except his were caused by some sort of trauma, such as a car accident.

“You have a joint in the middle of your sternum that kind of flexes and bends a little bit so if something happens to it, you have a little bit of mobility,” Snedeker told PGATour.com. “Mine was kind of separated, for lack of a better term. It would come back together, but it was pretty much a broken sternum when I started to hit golf balls.”

After treating the condition with steroids and over-the-counter pain relievers for nearly six years, he’d had enough. His play and his earnings dipped significantly in recent seasons — he made more than $3.1 million in 2019, but earned just more than $352,000 in 2022, when he made just 8 of 22 cuts and halted his season in the fall to undergo career-saving surgery, which he likened to snapping two Lego pieces together.

"It was now or never to do surgery," Snedeker said. "I tried everything that was legal under the sun. It was either that or no more golf."

He didn’t swing a club again until April, but the surgery was a success. He was able to swing pain-free for the first time in years. Rounds like Thursday’s — his best round since returning to the Tour in early June, and his first sub-70 round in a PGA Tour event since December 2021 — have his confidence growing.

It also doesn’t hurt to be back in Minnesota, where he’s made so many great golf memories.

"It took a little longer than I wanted," Snedeker said Thursday, “but I was finally able to put a round together. Hopefully all the work pays off and I can start playing some good golf."

