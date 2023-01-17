Former Viking Leber comes to Rochester, speaks out about Vikings' present and future

ROCHESTER — Ben Leber wants the Minnesota Vikings to win, and he's not shy about discussing the future of the team.

Leber, a South Dakota native, played 10 seasons in the NFL. Five of those seasons, from 2006-10, were with the Vikings. He now works for the Vikings and is a radio and television personality, mostly in the Twin Cities.

He was in Rochester on Monday, just one day after the Vikings lost to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round, as the featured speaker at the Rochester Sports Banquet. He also took time to chat with Post Bulletin sports reporter Guy N. Limbeck.

POST BULLETIN: What are you thoughts on the Vikings' loss to the Giants on Sunday and how disappointing for you was it?

BEN LEBER: Even as a non-player, I still hold the same thing as a player, I give myself 24 hours to be emotional about it. I’m still (miffed) about it and disappointed. I think like a lot of people I wanted this win just to validate the season. I knew we had a great football team. I just wanted those guys to go out and prove it in the playoff game, and they fell short. It’s not that the season wasn’t a success, it’s just that you wanted that one win.

PB: The Vikings had a very good season with so many dramatic wins. Does this playoff loss cheapen the season?

B.L.: No, I don’t think so. Look, nobody gifted them those wins. I think early in the season there were a couple of games where we weren’t playing starting quarterbacks. The one that comes to mind right away is the Miami game. That game’s a lot different if (quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa) is playing, I don’t know whether we win or lose that game. I understand why when you look at statistics and box scores, why people think this team was a little fraudulent, but Kirk Cousins earned all those fourth quarter comebacks. He had eight of them and they earned them. So no, I don’t think they are frauds.

PB: Cousins had so many great moments during the season. But that very last throw (a short pass on fourth-and-8), people are going to judge him on that. Is that fair?

B.L.: I think if you’re a Kirk hater you’re going to find other reasons (to hate him). Even if he makes a throw, and let’s say he completes the throw and we still end up losing the game, I think the Kirk haters are going to hate on Kirk no matter what. If you’re a fan out there and you’re blaming Kirk’s last throw as an indicator how the game went, then you obviously weren’t looking or watching the game.

PB: What did you think of Cousins’ overall play during the playoff game?

B.L.: I thought he was kind of a warrior in this last game. He stood in the pocket, took a bunch of hits. He did the same thing he’s done all year. Not always perfect, he even talked about the throw to K.J. Osborn late in the game against man coverage where that has to be a better-placed ball. And that’s a big conversion. Look, he’s not immune to making mistakes like every quarterback, but he certainly was a bright spot this year and I thought he played his butt off. He’s the reason why we were in the playoffs and he certainly should not be blamed for the loss (against the Giants).

PB: Going forward, do you like the direction of the team with the first-year coach and general manager?

B.L.: Oh for sure. The loss is still pretty raw, but when you look at the foundation that’s been laid from a culture standpoint, I think it’s incredible. Not a lot of coaches or leaders from the top down can come in their first year and establish a culture that everyone buys into. And there was a 100 percent buy-in from these guys (the players) from the get-go. They believed in what he’s doing and they obviously proved it and showed their gutsiness in a lot of games.

PB: What do you like about the Vikings as the season ended?

B.L.: So going forward, hey man, this offense is going to be a problem for the NFL. A lot of teams are going to have to play really good ball on the other side to stop this offense for years to come. Now it’s just the matter of getting the right pieces on defense and being a total team because it does take a team effort to win a Super Bowl. But I'm very bullish on this team.

PB: You mentioned new pieces are needed on defense. Do you think defensive coordinator Ed Donatell should return?

B.L.: I think looking at a change at coordinator is justified, I think it’s warranted. If they decide to stay with him then great, there’s obviously some things going on behind the scenes that we’re not seeing on game day. From a game-play standpoint, it doesn’t look like everyone was on the same page throughout the whole season. You expected that in the first half of the season, but to see the same mistakes and sort of dysfunction during the game, that seems to me was a coaching issue.

PB: Talent-wise, what do the Vikings need to do to improve on defense?

B.L.: I think they have to get younger. I think they have to get a little more athletic as pass rushers. I still think we need an intimidating defensive line. We don’t have that, we have good stout guys, but we don’t have an intimidating line. I don’t think we have the guys right now to run a lot of man coverage, the man coverage that Donatell would like to run.

PB: The Vikings top two draft picks from 2022, safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth, were both sidelined most of the season with injuries. That had to hurt their progress and that of the defense.

B.L.: Hopefully those guys come back and can be big contributors and we can get younger in those spots. And they have to get really crafty in free agency, bringing some guys in.

PB: Due to salary cap, age and performance issues, there will be a lot of new faces on the team next year. A lot of veterans will be gone and some tough decisions are going to have to be made.

B.L.: The way I look at it, you’re going to have to start building it (the roster) in reverse. You have to put a lot of money aside for Justin Jefferson’s contract. I don’t think you can ignore that, you have to take care of that. He’s earned it and if you look at the other (comparisons) around the league, you’re probably looking at $150 million for the total package. You have to slice and dice it and shed $19 million against the cap this year.

PB: Any speculation on which veterans might not be back?

B.L.: It's the obvious, you look at the way the cap is: (Adam) Thielen’s making a lot of money, Harrison Smith’s making a lot of money, Dalvin Cook. You look at Za'Darius Smith, although he was named a Pro Bowler, he had a really, really quiet second half of the season. How much of the injury concerns do you think could be a problem going forward? Does Danielle Hunter live up to his contract? From a business standpoint, all those things are on the table when you are up against the cap and you have to sign your superstar wide receiver.

PB: Plus not a lot of draft capital next year.

B.L.: They’ve got four picks, no second rounder, but I think they will try to find a way to get back into the second round, somehow, someway.