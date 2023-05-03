Former Viking Paul Krause hosts draft party at the ultimate man cave

WEBSTER, Minn. — On the main drag in Webster Township sits a big metal one-story building. It looks like a normal automotive shop — which it used to be — but inside is a treasure trove of football memorabilia.

The building belongs to former Minnesota Vikings safety Paul Krause. It's the ultimate man cave, really more like a museum than anything else.

He also uses the 12,000-square foot facility to host a number of events. And this past Friday about 65 people — mostly Vikings fans — were on hand as Krause hosted an NFL draft party on the second day of the three-day event.

“I host a lot of activities,” Krause said. “It’s not about what I’ve done, but how I live my life.”

Webster seems like an unlikely place to house such a unique collection. But the hamlet is about 15 minutes away from Lakeville, where Krause resides.

Krause has owned the building for about seven years and in that time he has stocked it full of memorabilia that has taken him a lifetime to collect. The garage is chock full of artifacts. There are trophies, jerseys, helmets, bobbleheads, cards, countless photographs, various newspaper clippings plus a variety of other knickknack items.

Krause said he comes to the building almost every day. It is also a workshop which features more than just football items from his playing career. There are also a half dozen vintage cars and several motorcycles that belong to Krause. Included are three Porches and a Cadillac.

With a number of sports cars, it seems Krause liked to drive fast when he was young.

A motorcycle owned by former Minnesota Vikings safety Paul Krause is part of his vast collection of artifacts that are secured in a building in Webster, Minn. Krause is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The paint job on this motorcycle includes signatures of about 100 Hall of Fame players. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

“Sure,” he said with a grin. “I’m from Flint, Michigan, where the cars were first made, Chevy and Buick. And I’ve always liked cars.”

The trunk of one of the cars features a paint job that includes about 100 autographs of Pro Football Hall of Fame players. The same paint job appears on one of his motorcycles.

And for $55 fans got to hang out last Friday at the unique building to watch the draft and mingle with each other as well as some former Vikings players. For that fee, fans also received a meal and an autographed photo of Krause and former Viking defensive end Carl Eller, who is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Eller and Krause, who are both 81 years old, played in four Super Bowls for the Vikings. Krause’s career with the Vikings spanned from 1968 to 1979 while Eller, who now hobbles with a cane, played in Minnesota from 1964 to 1978.

“This is a good time,” said Eller as he chatted with fans and recalled old memories, sometimes his, sometimes theirs. One fan in his 60s said he had his picture taken when he was 10 years old with Eller at a Vikings training camp. Some 50 years later, the two had another picture taken together.

'It’s about serving the whole community'

Most fans are from the surrounding area, but some have traveled from South Dakota, Illinois or Ohio to attend the soiree.

Krause chuckled when one fan noted that he was 81 years old and he also had an NFL-record 81 career interceptions.

“I like it,” Krause said of the event. “It’s not about me, it’s about serving the whole community. That’s the way I’ve always lived my life.”

Other former Vikings on hand were running back Dave Osborn and tight end Stu Voight. Osborn (with the Vikings from 1965 to 1975) and Voight (1970 to 1980) both played in the final three Vikings Super Bowls.

Fans at the event could also purchase other items for players to autograph or pay a fee to have items they brought along signed. Many were happy chatting with the players and getting their picture taken. Memories of many games were also rehashed.

A common phrase heard while milling about and talking about certain plays was “I was at that game!”

Not all of the memorabilia at the facility is pleasant. There is a photo of Krause along with Drew Pearson of the Cowboys catching the infamous Hail Mary Pass in the 1975 playoffs. One fan asks Krause how he can stand to look at that photo in his building?

Krause just shakes his head and tells a story of the play where Pearson battled with Vikings defensive back Nate Wright before trapping the ball against his hip for a winning touchdown in the closing seconds of play.

“I pointed and the referee threw the flag and I thought ‘OK,’ ” Krause said. “But then they picked up the flag.”

Krause wasn’t happy with the outcome and is still miffed about the officials to this day. But it doesn’t take him long to move along and start telling other stories.

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Paul Krause leans against a vintage Cadillac at building he owns in Webster, Minn. Krause hosted an NFL draft party on April 28, 2023 at facility, which is filled with cars, motorcycles and memorabilia from Krause's playing days. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

He also has some high school students and some area football teams come to his facility, where he gives inspirational speeches. During the regular season, he hosts watch parties for Vikings games when they are on the road.

“It’s just something that I wanted to do and we’ve been able to have some success,” he said.

This was the first time he has hosted a draft party. But it’s something he will definitely consider in the future.

“I might have this event again next year,” he said.