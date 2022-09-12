Limbeck: Vikings begin O'Connell Era with a 'Wow!' factor

MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about starting with a “Wow” factor.

The Minnesota Vikings have new leadership and a new culture in 2022 and if the first glimpse is any indication, fans are going to love the new atmosphere.

First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are in charge of the Vikings after Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman were fired following an 8-9 season in 2021.

On Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium there was a quick start by the offense, relentless play by the defense and no meltdowns on either side of the ball as the Vikings polished off the Green Bay Packers with a decisive 23-7 victory.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Justin Jefferson. The phenomenal Jefferson had nine catches for 184 yards.

The Vikings were in a jovial mood in the locker room following the game. Music was blaring, players were celebrating and Jefferson was teaching first-year Viking and former Packers linebacker Za'Daruis Smith how to do the griddy dance.

Cousins presented game balls to O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah. It was the first time in his career that Cousins had presented game balls.

“I believe strongly that everything rises and falls on leadership and those guys are our leaders,” Cousins said.

The Vikings' top players didn’t see any action during the preseason, but they certainly didn’t show any signs of being rusty.

“Despite not playing in the preseason, we knew the responsibility to get our players ready,” O’Connell said. “They knew the responsibility that they personally had to be ready. But to have that first drive go the way it did. …”

The Vikings set the tone on the first drive of the game as the offense drove down the field for a touchdown.

“I think that was important, not playing in the preseason, it was good to start fast,” Cousins said.

O’Connell showed a gutsy attitude right away on the first drive when he decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Packers' 5-yard line. Cousins hit Jefferson with a touchdown pass on the next play to cap the first drive in perfect fashion.

“I felt pretty strong about that play call at that moment,” O’Connell said.

The last two seasons the Vikings defense had constantly melted during the final two minutes of a half and game. But there were no letdowns in the opener. The Vikings led 17-0 late in the first half when Harrison Smith intercepted a long pass from Aaron Rodgers.

“We don’t really look back, we just do what know,” Smith said. “We do what our coaches set out in front of us and play with confidence.”

Earlier in the second quarter, the Vikings stopped the Packers on fourth-and-goal from their 1 with the score still 7-0. That was probably the turning point of the game as the Vikings then drove for a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

It would be the first of two fourth-down stops by the Vikings defense in the red zone.

A lot was made of the Vikings' offense heading into the season, but the defense stepped up to the challenge to stop a Packers team that was limited on the offensive line and at receiver due to injuries. The Vikings held Aaron Rodgers to 195 yards passing and no touchdowns. They sacked him four times and forced him to commit two turnovers.

“We kind of like being the silent assassins,” Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter said. “We have a lot of guys who buy into the playbook and do their jobs. We do what we need to do out there.”

O’Connell is going to savor the win, but he’s not going to get carried away by one game. The Vikings would be wise to adapt the same philosophy.

“I’ve learned the second you celebrate and stuff, and start feeling yourself a little bit, this league has a way of humbling you,” O’Connell said. “I’ll be right back to work tomorrow, I have a lot to correct personally.”