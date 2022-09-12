SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, September 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Pro
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Limbeck: Vikings begin O'Connell Era with a 'Wow!' factor

Kevin O'Connell wins first game as head coach as Vikings open the 2022 season with a convincing 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings coach.jpg
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell addresses the media following the team's 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 11, 2022 09:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about starting with a “Wow” factor.

The Minnesota Vikings have new leadership and a new culture in 2022 and if the first glimpse is any indication, fans are going to love the new atmosphere.

Also Read
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
John Shipley: Statement game? Yes, Vikings had something ‘to prove to ourselves’
It’s only one game, but it’s hard to ignore what an announced crowd of 66,959 watched on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings did virtually everything right to start the O’Connell era 1-0, and above .500 for the first time since the last game of 2019.
September 11, 2022 09:04 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Vikings unleash Justin Jefferson in 23-7 win over Packers in Kevin O’Connell’s debut
After his second touchdown, the crowd chanted to Jefferson, “MVP. MVP. MVP.”
September 11, 2022 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press

First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are in charge of the Vikings after Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman were fired following an 8-9 season in 2021.

On Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium there was a quick start by the offense, relentless play by the defense and no meltdowns on either side of the ball as the Vikings polished off the Green Bay Packers with a decisive 23-7 victory.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Justin Jefferson. The phenomenal Jefferson had nine catches for 184 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings were in a jovial mood in the locker room following the game. Music was blaring, players were celebrating and Jefferson was teaching first-year Viking and former Packers linebacker Za'Daruis Smith how to do the griddy dance.

Cousins presented game balls to O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah. It was the first time in his career that Cousins had presented game balls.

“I believe strongly that everything rises and falls on leadership and those guys are our leaders,” Cousins said.

The Vikings' top players didn’t see any action during the preseason, but they certainly didn’t show any signs of being rusty.

“Despite not playing in the preseason, we knew the responsibility to get our players ready,” O’Connell said. “They knew the responsibility that they personally had to be ready. But to have that first drive go the way it did. …”

The Vikings set the tone on the first drive of the game as the offense drove down the field for a touchdown.

“I think that was important, not playing in the preseason, it was good to start fast,” Cousins said.

O’Connell showed a gutsy attitude right away on the first drive when he decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Packers' 5-yard line. Cousins hit Jefferson with a touchdown pass on the next play to cap the first drive in perfect fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt pretty strong about that play call at that moment,” O’Connell said.

The last two seasons the Vikings defense had constantly melted during the final two minutes of a half and game. But there were no letdowns in the opener. The Vikings led 17-0 late in the first half when Harrison Smith intercepted a long pass from Aaron Rodgers.

“We don’t really look back, we just do what know,” Smith said. “We do what our coaches set out in front of us and play with confidence.”

Earlier in the second quarter, the Vikings stopped the Packers on fourth-and-goal from their 1 with the score still 7-0. That was probably the turning point of the game as the Vikings then drove for a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

It would be the first of two fourth-down stops by the Vikings defense in the red zone.

A lot was made of the Vikings' offense heading into the season, but the defense stepped up to the challenge to stop a Packers team that was limited on the offensive line and at receiver due to injuries. The Vikings held Aaron Rodgers to 195 yards passing and no touchdowns. They sacked him four times and forced him to commit two turnovers.

“We kind of like being the silent assassins,” Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter said. “We have a lot of guys who buy into the playbook and do their jobs. We do what we need to do out there.”

O’Connell is going to savor the win, but he’s not going to get carried away by one game. The Vikings would be wise to adapt the same philosophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve learned the second you celebrate and stuff, and start feeling yourself a little bit, this league has a way of humbling you,” O’Connell said. “I’ll be right back to work tomorrow, I have a lot to correct personally.”

Related Topics: NFLMINNESOTA VIKINGSGREEN BAY PACKERS
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Tennis: US OPEN
Pro
Alcaraz wins U.S. Open and becomes world No. 1
The Spaniard became the youngest player ever to be ranked No. 1. The old mark was held by Australia's Lleyton Hewitt, who rose to the top at age 20 in 2001 during his Hall of Fame career.
September 11, 2022 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins pitcher Chris Archer lands on injured list; Josh Winder returns to majors
The starter is eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 26, an off day, and he said he thinks he will be able to make two healthy starts before the season ends.
September 11, 2022 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400
Pro
Bubba Wallace notches NASCAR Cup Series win in Kansas
The victory was the second of Wallace's career in 176 Cup starts.
September 11, 2022 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
SPORTS-BBA-GUARDIANS-TWINS-GET
Pro
Twins swept by Guardians, fall under .500 for first time since April with 4-1 defeat
The Twins (69-70), who also trail the second-place White Sox in the American League Central, fell 4-1 to Cleveland (73-65) in the series finale on Sunday and head into an off day looking at a 4½ -game deficit with 23 games left to play.
September 11, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press