Mac Horvath quickly on the move as he begins his professional baseball journey

ROCHESTER — It didn't take Rochester’s Mac Horvath long to get a promotion with the Baltimore Orioles organization after getting off to a blazing start to his professional minor-league baseball career.

Horvath made his pro debut in the Florida Complex League with the FCL Orioles late last week. The Florida Complex League is a league for rookies and the FCL Orioles are located in Sarasota.

Horvath, who recently turned 22, was a second-round draft choice by the Orioles in the July draft after playing three years of college ball at the University of North Carolina. He was the No. 53 overall pick and received a $1.4 million signing bonus.

The right-handed hitting and throwing Horvath played just three games with the FCL Orioles before being moved up to Baltimore's low Class A team, the Delmarva Shorebirds, based in Salisbury, Md., on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

In three games playing third base for the FCL Orioles, Horvath went 5-for-9 (.556 average) with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs, six runs scored, a stolen base and a lusty 1.778 OPS. He drew three walks and had three strikeouts.

He played a lot of third base at North Carolina during his career, but also saw action in the outfield during the 2023 season. He finished his junior season with the Tar Heels batting .305 with 24 home runs, 21 doubles, 66 RBIs, 25 steals and a 1.129 OPS. His 24 home runs were the second-highest single-season total in North Carolina history, while his 47 career homers are third.

Horvath, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, was also working out at second base when training with other Baltimore draft picks in Sarasota while getting ready for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The Shorebirds are still scheduled to have 31 more games in the regular season.

Stewartville’s Tommy Lofgren Jr. recently earned All-America honors for his stellar performance at the National AAU Junior Olympic track and field meet.

The meet was held July 31 and Aug. 1 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The 14-year-old Lofgren Jr. earned All-America honors in a pair of throwing events. He was seeded eighth in the shot put and he finished fifth with a throw of 48 feet, 4¼ inches. He entered as the 14th seed in the discus but he launched a personal-best throw of 171-1 to finish third.

His discus toss is one of the top throws for a junior high thrower ever in Minnesota, and was a top-10 throw nationally for his age group in 2023. His previous best was 143-11.

Lofgren Jr., who will be a freshman this fall at Stewartville High School, appears to be following in the footsteps of his father, Tommy Lofgren Sr., as he looks to continue the storied tradition of track and field throws for the Tigers.

Lofgren Sr. was the second shot put state champion for Stewartville back in 1997, following TJ Debates in 1994. The Tigers have had five shot put and three discus state champions over the years.

Lofgren Jr. has surpassed all junior high records at the school and is expected to make an impact on the varsity as a freshman in the spring of 2024.

“Tommy Jr. has easily surpassed my junior high marks,” Lofgren Sr. said. “He is the next big time thrower from Stewartville.”

Spring Valley native Chris Erichsen, a Kingsland High School grad, will be one of 10 people inducted into the St. John's University's J-Club Hall of Honor on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Erichsen is a 2008 St. John’s grad who won nine MIAC titles in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field during his career. He was a seven-time All-American. He took national runner-up honors in the steeplechase at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field meet as a junior and senior, and had a second-place finish in the 5,000-meter run as a senior in 2008.

Erichsen went on to qualify for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon where he finished 40th out of the 85 top runners in the nation.

