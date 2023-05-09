Matthew Hurt finishes strong season with Memphis Hustle in the G League

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Matthew Hurt has wrapped up his 2022-23 professional basketball season with the Memphis Hustle of the G League.

The Hustle are a minor-league affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA. The Hustle earned a playoff spot but lost in a one-game play-in round.

Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 233 pound forward, scored seven points and had three rebounds in the playoff contest.

The 2019 John Marshall grad was playing his second year of professional basketball after playing two seasons at Duke University. He also played with the Hustle in the G League a year ago but his season was cut short after a dozen games due to a knee injury.

Hurt had a solid year in 2022-23 and improved as the season went on. He played in 28 of the team’s 32 games and made 13 starts as the Hustle finished 23-9.

He averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 59.5% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range. He shot a stellar 71.4% on his shots from 2-point range (130-for-182).

Hurt was limited as a rookie a year ago, but his improved play this season coincides with his two-year career at Duke. As a college freshman, he averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He then soared to 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore and was named first-team All-ACC and earned the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

Two Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball players have announced their intentions to go on and play at four-year schools.

Kameron Givens, a 6-1 guard from Minneapolis, has signed a letter of intent at Division II Minot State University. Givens was the top player for RCTC during the 2022-23 season as he led the team in scoring (20.8 points per game), assists (3.7) and steals (2.6) while also averaging 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Givens was named Division III NJCAA All-American for the 2022-23 season.

Andre Crockett, a 6-foot guard from Rochester, has announced his commitment to Division III College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. The Mayo grad averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Givens and Crockett helped RCTC finish 23-8 and place third in the nation at the D-III NJCAA National Championships.

• Century grad Jaden Wysocki also plays for Minot State, a member of the NSIC. The 6-7 forward was redshirted as a freshman during the 2022-23 season.

Rochester's Drew Lingen had been struggling on the mound, though had seen quite a bit of action as a freshman for the Winona State University baseball team.

The 6-2, 225-pound Lingen is a right-handed pitcher for the Warriors.

Going into Saturday’s game with the University of Sioux Falls, the John Marshall grad had pitched in 10 games, five as a starter and five as a reliever. He had a 1-3 record with one save and a 10.17 ERA. He’d struck 17 and walked 18 in 23 innings of work. Things turned around beautifully for him Saturday, though. Lingen tossed a complete-game three-hitter with no walks and three strikeouts in a 2-0 seven-inning win over the University of Sioux Falls.

With his stellar outing, Lingen improved his record to 2-3 and lower his ERA to 7.80 in 30 innings.

Cody Hundorf, a freshman from Winona, has pitched in three games of relief for the Warriors. The left-hander has a 1-0 record and 8.10 ERA in 3 1/3 innings.

The Warriors are 22-27 on the season and they have a team ERA of 7.15.

