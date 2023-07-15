Millville, minus the Martin brothers? Pro Motocross races won't be the same

MILLVILLE — Jeremy Martin was beginning to feel like his championship self again.

The veteran Pro Motocross rider and two-time national champion from Millville was getting in sync with his new team — Muc-Off Club MX FXR Yamaha, which he joined at the conclusion of last season.

He was feeling good about how he was riding on the afternoon of June 3 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, Calif., during the second moto of Round 2 of the 12-round Pro Motocross Championship series.

Martin had turned the fifth-fastest qualifying lap in the 250 Class that day, then battled all the way back for a 13th-place finish in the first moto, after his bike bogged out of the gate and left him as far back as 31st place in the 40-rider field.

Then, in the second moto…

“I got off to a very good start,” Martin said. “The track was a little wet, but I thought I’d be fine.”

While going through a turn Martin has seen dozens, if not hundreds of times, he was sandwiched between fellow veteran riders Jo Shimoda on his high side and Michael Mosiman below him. But Martin’s bike began to tip, allowing Mosiman to inch ahead of him.

Instinctively, as he and his bike were falling, Martin stuck out his right arm to brace himself against the ground. As he did that, there was no time for the tightly packed group of riders behind him to react.

“Talon Hawkins just obliterated my arm,” Martin said, “and at that point, I knew I was done (for a while) right away. It wasn’t a bad crash … I just stuck my arm out and took a tire straight to my arm at 15-20 mph.”

As Martin was knocked to the ground, the pursuing riders had nowhere to go and at least one other rode over Martin’s arm and wrist. He held the arm still as the medical professionals who travel with the series assessed the damage, then loaded Martin onto the back of their cart and swept him away to their mobile medical unit that sits trackside at ever Pro Motocross event.

The diagnosis: A dislocated and broken wrist. Another motocross season ended far too early for the rider of the No. 6 bike.

“It’s just a big bummer,” said Martin, who added that his recovery timeline is likely three-to-four months. “Another year, another big (injury).”

Less than 24 hours after the crash, Martin underwent surgery to repair multiple fractures. His older brother, Alex, was the one who let the motocross community know the outcome of his brother’s crash.

“Update on the little man: He dislocated and broke his right wrist in the 2nd moto crash at Hangtown,” Alex Martin tweeted. “He had surgery this morning to set and fix several things. He’s hurting pretty bad from this one. Hang in there Jerma!”

The End of an Era

Perhaps it was fitting that Alex Martin was the one to publicly deliver the news about his brother’s latest season-ending injury. After all, for close to a decade, when one of the brothers has been mentioned, the other is usually part of the same sentence.

But time stops for no one, particularly in professional motocross, where riders’ bodies take a beating on a weekly, if not daily, basis.

Alex Martin, 33, retired at the end of the 2022 season after 14 years as a pro.

Jeremy Martin, 30, will miss eight or more rounds of the Pro Motocross series due to an injury for a second consecutive summer and the third time in four years.

That means, for the first time since 2007, neither Martin brother will be on a bike today when the Pro Motocross Championship series visits their home track, Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, for Round 7 of the 2023 series. They’ll both be there — their parents, John and Greta, own and operate the track, and Alex has quickly become heavily involved in the marketing side of the business.

But it won’t be the same for the brothers, for their families or for their fans.

“It’s been very, very different,” said Alex Martin, who made his pro debut at Spring Creek in 2008, when he placed 20th in the 40-rider field. “It’s kind of crazy, but I’m arguably busier now than when I was a racer.

“I look back at those racing days and think those days might have been a little easier.”

Alex Martin sprays the crowd with champagne after taking second place overall in the 250 motos during the Spring Creek pro nationals on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville. Post Bulletin file photo

The elder Martin brother, who over the years has adopted the nicknames “A-Mart” and “Troll Train,” is indeed busier these days. He and his wife, Kelsey, relocated from Florida back to southeastern Minnesota last year. They welcomed their first child, son Everett, on March 31.

“It’s a game changer, that’s for sure,” Alex Martin said of becoming a dad.

In addition to taking a more hands-on approach with the management of Spring Creek — he recently redesigned the track’s website — his Troll Training business, which offers online-based personal training and in-person riding schools, has flourished, servicing more than 100 athletes in 10 different countries.

Alex, with Kelsey's help, has also fought the urge to return to the track, if even just for this weekend. He had raced in 15 consecutive pro nationals at Spring Creek leading up to this year. He had six top-five overall finishes at his home track as a pro, seven top-10s and 13 top-15s.

“A few months ago, I had ridden maybe seven times since I retired,” said Martin, whose best finishes at Spring Creek were second-place overalls in 2017 and 2019. “I didn’t ride at all for a good five months this winter. I started riding a bit this spring and I told my wife ‘man, part of me wants to keep this streak going of 15 years in a row at the pro nationals.’

“She was like ‘no way!’” Martin said with a laugh. “It’s a good thing. I have a lot going on with Troll Training and with Spring Creek. As a dirt bike racer, your only job is to train and be good on a bike. There’s a lot that pops in to life … as an athlete, to a certain extent, you have to be inherently selfish when it comes to training and time you spend on (the bike).”

Staying away from the bike this weekend, difficult as it may be, also allows Alex Martin to retain the memory of his career ending a year ago, when he took a shot at moving up to the 450 Class for the season, the only time in his career he did so. He finished his racing days on a high note, finishing 12th in the 450 points standings, though he had to miss the final race of the season due to an injury.

“The goal last year wasn’t really to light the world on fire,” Alex said, “it was to get that 450 experience. I was really fortunate to be able to go out on my own terms. Look at Jeremy right now, he’s had a rough, rocky road the last couple of years with injuries, but I hope when the time is right for him he can go out the same way I did. But that’s easier said than done in our sport.”

No retirement talk

If anything, Jeremy Martin’s string of injuries seems to have pushed any thoughts of his own retirement off the table.

Since his crash six weeks ago, Martin’s focus has been on allowing his wrist and arm to heal and recover so that he can begin looking ahead to 2024 and hopefully making a happy and healthy return to Millville.

“For me, the hardest part was the first three weeks from the day I crashed,” he said. “Millville (this week) will be bittersweet. Everyone will ask me if I am going to retire or keep racing; I’m not looking forward to that and I’ll probably deflect that conversation there.

“I’m genuinely excited to show up. It’s a great event mom and dad have been hosting for years and years. I really wish I could be out there helping, running a weed whacker or something, but I’m pretty jacked up with my wrist right now.”

Millville native Jeremy Martin won the 250 Class overall in 2021 at the AMA Motocross Pro Nationals at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville. File photo

Jeremy Martin (“J-Mart” to the motocross community) has had tremendous success as a pro at Spring Creek, never finishing worse than fourth overall in seven tries. He won the 250 Class overall in 2014 — the same year he won the first of his back-to-back national championships in the division. He won the overall at Millville again in 2016 and in 2021.

But a string of unfortunate and unavoidable injuries have kept him out of his hometown race in recent years. His wrist injury this summer will keep him out of the Spring Creek pro nationals for a second consecutive year and the fourth time in six years.

“I think it definitely gets tougher,” Jeremy said. “As you get older and have had that success so early in your career and … you feel naive because it happened so quickly, so early. But you’re older and more educated now, so it gets to be hard to deal with getting hurt year after year after year.

“I also think sometimes it’s not always about the result. It’s about enjoying what you love to do and facing the challenges as they come.”

Martins at Millville

A look at how brothers Alex and Jeremy Martin have finished overall in their Pro Motocross races on their home track, Spring Creek MX Park near Millville.

Alex made his pro debut at the track in 2008. Jeremy turned pro late in the 2012 season, but didn't race at Spring Creek as a pro until 2013.



YEAR ALEX JEREMY 2022 12* DNP 2021 25 1 2020 3 2 2019 2 DNP 2018 3 DNP 2017 2 4 2016 3 1 2015 10 2 2014 8 1 2013 15 4 2012 13 — — — 2011 5 — — — 2010 10 — — — 2009 11 — — — 2008 20 — — —

* — 450 Class

DNP = Did Not Participate