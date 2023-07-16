Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Spring Creek National Pro Motocross on July 15, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 12:51 AM

The Pro Motocross Spring Creek National was held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Spring Creek Motocross Park near Millville. Hunter Lawrence won the 250 Class and Jett Lawrence won the 450 Class.

071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence flies up Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
A fan holds up a prosthetic leg for Jett Lawrence to sign during the trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
R.J. Hampshire cleans his face before going on stage after finishing third in the 250 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence swings the tail of his bike after finishing first place during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Justin Cooper sprays champagne into the crowd after the trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Cooper finished the day in second place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
A racer goes over the “whoops” during class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence, right, drinks water as Dylan Ferrandis, left, smiles, revealing a mouth guard with the colors of the French flag after the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Lawrence finished the day in first place and Ferrandis placed behind him in third.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jeremy Hand flies in the air while racing up Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Dylan Ferrandis sprays the crowd with the remaining champagne after pouring some into a fan’s beer bong after the 450 Class trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Ferrandis finished the day in third place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence flies up Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers launch out of their starting gates during the 250 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Caden Braswell (243) watches Ethan Day (470) race by after crashing at the bottom of Mt. Martin during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Fans yell and blow air horns as Jett Lawrence walks onto the stage after another first-place win in the 450 Class on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Gavin Tilford races around a corner during class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Hunter Lawrence speeds up Mt. Martin during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence speeds over a dirt mound during the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Henry Miller speeds over a dirt mound during the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence swings the tail of his bike after finishing first place during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Dylan Ferrandis, right, sprays Jett Lawrence, left, with champagne during the trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Lawrence finished in first place, and Ferrandis finished third.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Gavin Tilford races around a corner during class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence races in front of the suites during the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers line up at their gates before the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence flies in the air during the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers launch from their gates during the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Brandon Ray flies in the air during the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers line up at their gate and rev their engines before the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Brandon Ray gives drive-by high-fives before the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Dylan Ferrandis pours champagne down a fan’s beer bong after the trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Ferrandis finished the day in third place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Aaron Plessinger gives drive-by high-fives before the 450 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
R.J. Hampshire cleans dirt, mud, and sand out of his mouth before going on stage after finishing third in the 250 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Hunter Lawrence pumps his fist as he crosses the finish line in first place during the 250 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers go over the “whoops” during class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers launch out of their starting gates during the 250 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers go over the “whoops” during class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Bailey Kroone flies in the air during the 250 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Pit crew members prepare their racer’s gate before the 250 Class Moto1 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
A fan watches, shirtless, as Jett Lawrence signs his shirt after class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence signs a fan’s shirt after class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Austin Forkner signs autographs after class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
A pit crew worker hoses down Dilan Schwartz’s bike after class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Chase Becker (547) stays ahead of Brennan Myers (644) during class practice on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence (18) rounds the corner before Mt. Martin with Travis Prier (510) behind him during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Fredrik Noren rounds the corner before Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence rounds the corner before Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jerry Robin rounds the corner before Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Hunter Lawrence, front, and Jo Shimoda, back, spray champagne into the crowd after the trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Lawrence finished the day in first place with Shimoda behind him in second.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Justin Cooper sprays champagne into the crowd after the trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Cooper finished the day in second place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Racers speed out of their starting gates during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Levi Kitchen flies in the air going up Mt. Martin during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
A videographer films the racers coming out of the start during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Justin Cooper launches up Mt. Martin during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Hunter Lawrence (96) leads the pack of racers out of the starting gate during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Fans watch as Austin Forkner races in front of them during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Hunter Lawrence races over a small hill during the 250 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Fans yell, hoping to catch Jett Lawrence’s goggles as he teases them after the 450 Class trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Fans yell and blow air horns as Jett Lawrence walks onto the stage after another first-place win in the 450 Class on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Chase Sexton sits in silence after finishing yet another race in second behind Jett Lawrence after the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence signs a prosthetic leg after the 450 Class trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville. Lawrence finished the day with another first-place win.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Adam Cianciarulo flies in the air while going up Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Chase Sexton buries his face into his hands after finishing yet another race in second behind Jett Lawrence after the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence flies in the air while going up Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Jett Lawrence rounds the corner before Mt. Martin during the 450 Class Moto2 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071523-Millville MX
Fans lunge to try and catch Jett Lawrence’s goggles as he tosses them into the crowd after the 450 Class trophy ceremony on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Pro Motocross Spring Creek National near Millville.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
