Photos: Spring Creek National Pro Motocross on July 15, 2023

The Pro Motocross Spring Creek National was held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Spring Creek Motocross Park near Millville. Hunter Lawrence won the 250 Class and Jett Lawrence won the 450 Class.

