Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

Rochester's Horvath selected in second round of MLB Draft by Baltimore Orioles

Mac Horvath etched his name all over the baseball record book at the University of North Carolina. That paid off for the Rochester native Sunday night, as he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.

Mac Horvath with Marren Neeb.jpg
Rochester's Mac Horvath hugs girlfriend Marren Neeb after being drafted in the second round of the amateur baseball draft by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Horvath was the No. 53 pick overall.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 10:33 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Mac Horvath is "relived and excited."

Horvath excelled at the University of North Carolina, his present baseball program.

He now knows where his future in baseball likely lies.

The Rochester native was selected at 10:01 p.m. Sunday night, with pick No. 53 overall — the 14th pick of the second round — of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was surrounded by about a dozen friends and family members at Rochester Batting Cages and they all erupted in joy when Horvath was selected.

"It's super exciting," said Marren Neeb, Horvath's girlfriend.

Horvath, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound outfielder/third baseman was named a First Team All-American by Perfect Game this past spring, after completing his junior season for the Tar Heels. He played for Century before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Florida.

ESPN Draft analyst Kiley McDaniel said of Horvath: "He's a nice production guy with some tools."

"Baltimore's not just betting on one thing with him, they're betting on a little bit of everything."

"He's a good overall athlete, with plus-raw power and plus-speed."

What To Read Next
Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup-Canada at USA
Pro
Matt Turner saves USA in Gold Cup shootout win over Canada
16m ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
4235920+Minnesota-Lynx.gif
Pro
Kelsey Plum scores 40 to power Aces to 113-89 blowout win over Lynx
1h ago
 · 
By  Mike Cook / Special to the St. Paul Pioneer Press
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
Pro
William Byron gets fourth Cup Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway
1h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


070923-Down by the Riverside
Arts and Entertainment
Eve 6 serenades Down by the Riverside crowd with alt rock songs, like ‘I wanna bite your face’
17m ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
070923-Down by the Riverside
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Down by the Riverside on July 9, 2023
19m ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Danielson farmland.jpg
Local
Land-use question heads to council as Texas developer eyes 120 acres on the edge of northwest Rochester
16h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
1. Kopecky Self Portrait - Multiple Sclerosis and My Body.jpg
Health
What it looks like living with Multiple Sclerosis
17h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed