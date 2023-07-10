Rochester's Horvath selected in second round of MLB Draft by Baltimore Orioles

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Mac Horvath is "relived and excited."

Horvath excelled at the University of North Carolina, his present baseball program.

He now knows where his future in baseball likely lies.

The Rochester native was selected at 10:01 p.m. Sunday night, with pick No. 53 overall — the 14th pick of the second round — of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

He was surrounded by about a dozen friends and family members at Rochester Batting Cages and they all erupted in joy when Horvath was selected.

"It's super exciting," said Marren Neeb, Horvath's girlfriend.

Horvath, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound outfielder/third baseman was named a First Team All-American by Perfect Game this past spring, after completing his junior season for the Tar Heels. He played for Century before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Florida.

ESPN Draft analyst Kiley McDaniel said of Horvath: "He's a nice production guy with some tools."

"Baltimore's not just betting on one thing with him, they're betting on a little bit of everything."

"He's a good overall athlete, with plus-raw power and plus-speed."

