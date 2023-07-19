Rochester's Mac Horvath signs pro baseball contract for $1.4 million

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Mac Horvath has signed his contract with the Baltimore Orioles after being selected in the second round of the draft earlier this month.

Horvath’s signing bonus was $1.4 million, according to Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. Horvath was the No. 53 overall pick in the Major League draft on July 9. He was listed as No. 82 in his draft class by MLB.com.

Horvath earns the highest signing bonus ever for a player drafted out of Rochester. Mitch Brown signed for $800,000 when he was picked, also in the second round, in 2012.

Horvath had some friends and family members with him in Baltimore when he signed his contract on Monday night. His stepdad, Ryan Fitzpatrick, said Horvath was “very” excited to sign the contract.

“But now he’s down to Sarasota and back to work,” Fitzpatrick said.

Horvath will join other Orioles draft choices in Florida and train to get back in baseball shape before being assigned to a minor-league team for the rest of the season.

Mac Horvath of Rochester acknowledges the crowd in Baltimore at a recent Orioles game. Horvath was introduced after signing a pro contract with the Orioles. Horvath was selected in the second round by the Orioles back on July 9, 2023. Contributed photo / Ryan Fitzpatrick

Horvath, who turns 22 later this month, played three years of college ball at the University of North Carolina so he is expected to start his professional career Class A ball. Baltimore’s lower Class A team is the Delmarva Shorebirds in Maryland.

“I’m super excited because the Orioles have been doing a good job with a lot of young players,” Horvath said after being drafted. “They have one of the better farm systems so I’m really excited to get to work with those guys.”

Horvath, who is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, was named a First Team All-American by Perfect Game and Second-Team All-ACC this past spring. He played for Century before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Florida.

He started his career at North Carolina as a third baseman but played a lot of outfield during his junior season.

“They drafted me as an outfielder, so I’m going to assume outfield,” Horvath said of his professional position. “I’m comfortable at both spots.”

Horvath improved in each of his three seasons at North Carolina and he showed his ability to combine speed and power. He was a 20-20 player as a junior when he hit 24 homers and stole 25 bases. In 2023, he also batted .305 with a 1.129 OPS, 21 doubles and 66 RBIs.

His 24 home runs were the second-highest single-season total in North Carolina history, while his 47 career homers are third.

Horvath is the second-highest pick ever out of Rochester. Fritz Polka was selected No. 49 overall in 1986. Michael Restovich was selected with pick No. 60 in 1997 and Brown was picked No. 79 overall in 2012.