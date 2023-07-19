6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

Rochester's Mac Horvath signs pro baseball contract for $1.4 million

Mac Horvath, who was drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles, earned the highest signing bonus ever for a player drafted out of Rochester when he inked his first pro contract.

Horvath signs contract.jpg
Mac Horvath of Rochester signs he pro contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, July 17, 2023, after being drafted earlier in the month in the second round. Horvath earned a $1.4 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a baseball player drafted out of Rochester.
Contributed photo / Ryan Fitzpatrick
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:37 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Mac Horvath has signed his contract with the Baltimore Orioles after being selected in the second round of the draft earlier this month.

Horvath’s signing bonus was $1.4 million, according to Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. Horvath was the No. 53 overall pick in the Major League draft on July 9. He was listed as No. 82 in his draft class by MLB.com.

Horvath earns the highest signing bonus ever for a player drafted out of Rochester. Mitch Brown signed for $800,000 when he was picked, also in the second round, in 2012.

Find more news important to you

Horvath had some friends and family members with him in Baltimore when he signed his contract on Monday night. His stepdad, Ryan Fitzpatrick, said Horvath was “very” excited to sign the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But now he’s down to Sarasota and back to work,” Fitzpatrick said.

Horvath will join other Orioles draft choices in Florida and train to get back in baseball shape before being assigned to a minor-league team for the rest of the season.

Horvath in Baltimore.jpg
Mac Horvath of Rochester acknowledges the crowd in Baltimore at a recent Orioles game. Horvath was introduced after signing a pro contract with the Orioles. Horvath was selected in the second round by the Orioles back on July 9, 2023.
Contributed photo / Ryan Fitzpatrick

Horvath, who turns 22 later this month, played three years of college ball at the University of North Carolina so he is expected to start his professional career Class A ball. Baltimore’s lower Class A team is the Delmarva Shorebirds in Maryland.

“I’m super excited because the Orioles have been doing a good job with a lot of young players,” Horvath said after being drafted. “They have one of the better farm systems so I’m really excited to get to work with those guys.”

Horvath, who is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, was named a First Team All-American by Perfect Game and Second-Team All-ACC this past spring. He played for Century before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Florida.

He started his career at North Carolina as a third baseman but played a lot of outfield during his junior season.

“They drafted me as an outfielder, so I’m going to assume outfield,” Horvath said of his professional position. “I’m comfortable at both spots.”

Horvath improved in each of his three seasons at North Carolina and he showed his ability to combine speed and power. He was a 20-20 player as a junior when he hit 24 homers and stole 25 bases. In 2023, he also batted .305 with a 1.129 OPS, 21 doubles and 66 RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 24 home runs were the second-highest single-season total in North Carolina history, while his 47 career homers are third.

Horvath is the second-highest pick ever out of Rochester. Fritz Polka was selected No. 49 overall in 1986. Michael Restovich was selected with pick No. 60 in 1997 and Brown was picked No. 79 overall in 2012.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-TWIN-CITIES-PROAM-CONTINUES-DRAW-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Twin Cities Pro-Am continues to draw big names, bigger crowds
2h ago
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
FILE PHOTO: International Women's Friendly - England v United States
Pro
United States chase more glory at expanded Women's World Cup
2h ago
 · 
By  Ian Ransom / Reuters
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners
Pro
Twins cruise past Mariners, 10-3
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Brian.Raduenz.MUG.png
Sports
Minnesota native with Air Force, national defense background buys Rochester Grizzlies, Austin Bruins
37m ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester mayor cancels regular monthly meetings with censured council member
1h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Parks facility.jpg
Local
Plans for $35 million Rochester parks and forestry facility celebrated
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Taxes Concept with Word on Folder.
Business
Rochester business owner sentenced to 6 months in prison for tax crimes
4h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson