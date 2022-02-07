Rochester's Marcus Sherels looks back on glorious NFL career

ROCHESTER — John Marshall and University of Minnesota graduate and standout football player Marcus Sherels had a remarkable 10-year career in the NFL, the punt-return specialist spending almost all of that time with the home-state Minnesota Vikings. Sherels holds a number of Vikings punt-return records, including most touchdowns in a career, with five.

The 34-year-old Sherels, whose last season in the NFL was 2019-20, finally stepped away from the game due to an ongoing foot injury. Sherels now is a part owner of a couple of Rochester businesses. He lives in the Twin Cities but is in Rochester weekly, where he's also been involved in countless charity events.

POST BULLETIN: Your senior year at Minnesota, was it a done deal in your mind that you’d at least get a tryout with an NFL team?

MARCUS SHERELS: Going into the bowl game my senior year, I was planning to go to law school afterward. The NFL wasn’t even on my mind. But some of my (Gopher) teammates were talking about getting agents and taking part in a Pro Day and whatnot. I ended up getting a call from the guy who’d eventually be my agent, Chris Murray, and I did a tryout for him. I ended up doing really well for him and he has been a tremendous help for me my whole career, both on and off the field. (Murray got Sherels a free-agent tryout with the Vikings.)

PB: You later had a Pro Day along with some other Gophers players where you ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and also measured a 40-inch vertical jump. When did your belief really begin to grow that you’d have a real shot at making an NFL roster as you went through the tryout process?

ADVERTISEMENT

M.S.: I tried out with the Vikings (in the spring of 2010). They’d invited me to their rookie mini-camp tryout. They brought in 30 to 40 bodies, and it was weird because the first two days I only got one (practice) rep, and they even had my name spelled wrong on the depth chart. Then the next day, I told one of the Vikings coaches that I can return punts. By the third day, they’d seen enough and they signed me to their 90-man off-season roster. I was kind of shocked because I wasn’t sure I’d done a whole lot for them. But I had hustled and played well on special teams. I’d kept my head down and played hard.

PB: What was the feeling like the day the Vikings' coaches called you into their office and said you’d made their 53-man roster, it happening just before the final regular-season game of 2010-11.

M.S.: That day was a lot of fun. I’d been on the Vikings’ practice squad until then. Everyone was really happy for me. You work hard all year and you give it your all practicing. To then get into a real game, in Detroit, was fun. My family was really fired up and so were all of my friends. I played special teams only that day and did all right.

Minnesota Vikings punt returner Marcus Sherels (35) looks for room to run during a game against Green Bay at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 22, 2015. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

PB: You became the Vikings’ full-time punt returner starting in 2011. Bring us back to your very first regular-season punt return.

M.S.: It was against the Chargers in San Diego. I don’t remember how many yards I got, but I remember running sideline to sideline and I got some good blocking. But I was super nervous before the game, with butterflies. I was so anxious for the game to start. It seemed like the clock was moving super slow.

PB: Bring us back to your first NFL punt return for a touchdown, a 77-yarder.

M.S.: That was my second year in the league and we were playing the Lions in Detroit. It was my birthday. It was a fun memory because (former Viking) Percy Harvin had taken a kick return for a touchdown just before I got mine. He turned to me after he got his and he said, 'Now it’s your turn.' That was a special one, and we also got the win.

PB: Percy Harvin was a game-breaker, as a kick returner, receiver and running back. Your thoughts on him?

ADVERTISEMENT

M.S.: He was one of those guys who was just different (as an athlete). He was just so talented. He was so fun to watch with the ball in his hands.

PB: You were just 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and had NFL monsters chasing you on those returns? Any fears there?

M.S.: I was scared maybe a little bit in the beginning. But I’m small and it was my job to make guys miss and not get hit cleanly. (Soon), I was never scared. I’d played football my entire life and had taken some pretty good licks. It’s just part of the game.

Marcus Sherels gets the first #Vikings TD of the day on a 54-yard punt return. pic.twitter.com/gzReFdMNVr — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 25, 2016

PB: The hardest hits you ever took in the NFL?

M.S.: There are two that stand out. One was against the Redskins on a punt return. Their gunner was running and he got in my blind spot and hit me on the side of the helmet. My helmet flew off and landed about 15 yards from the play. The other one was when we were playing the Rams. Someone was pushed into me, with their helmet into my stomach. It completely knocked the wind out of me. I laid there for a couple of minutes. I couldn’t breathe at all. But I bounced back up and got into the game again.

PB: How did you handle the pressure of fielding punts as well as you did? You were regarded as one of the most sure-handed punt returners in the league.

M.S.: Just a lot of repetition. Our special teams coach (Mike Priefer) did a great job with me, always working before and after every practice. After a while, fielding punts just becomes second nature.

PB: Who are some of the players you learned the most from during your NFL career?

ADVERTISEMENT

M.S.: Antoine Winfield was a guy who took me under his wing (with the Vikings). I learned to watch a lot of film from him. Antoine was a super “chill” guy and kind of like me in that he was quiet. But once on the field, he was amazing — one of the better tacklers ever. He was a good teammate and really smart.

PB: In your years with the Vikings, who were the biggest characters on the team?

M.S.: Some of the silliest guys were Jared Allen, Brian Robison and Everson Griffen. They were all good locker-room guys. It’s important to have guys like that because they bring some balance to what you’re doing.

PB: You also got some time at cornerback with the Vikings, including starting four games there in 2013. What makes being an NFL corner so difficult?

M.S.: NFL games are geared for offense, as you can see. It’s geared toward scoring touchdowns. It’s tough as a corner because you don’t know what these receivers are doing, because your back is turned a lot. And these receivers are so athletic and so many of these quarterbacks can put the ball right on the money. It’s a real challenge playing corner, but you have to have a short memory.

Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels (35) carries the ball while participating in a drill during the last Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Monday, July 31, 2017, on the Minnesota State University, Mankota campus in Mankato. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

PB: You hold a number of Vikings punt-return records, including most touchdowns (five), most 50-plus-yard returns (five), most yards averaged per return (15.2) in a single season (2013) and most punt-return yards in a single game (119, in 2013). Which of those marks do you take the most pride in?

M.S.: I don’t take any certain pride in any of them. It’s an honor to be in the record books, but I was just lucky enough to have great coaches and teammates. But scoring a punt-return touchdown, it is an electric feeling because you see how excited (teammates) are afterward. It’s such a momentum changer.

PB: Year after year, you went into training camp with so many people saying “this is the year he won’t make the team.” And you always did make it. And you set Vikings records. How did you stay so mentally strong in order to make all of that happen, despite the doubters?

M.S.: Mentally, I took it day by day. I’d just focus on that day. You can’t control the outside noise. I tried to improve on one thing every day and learn from my teammates and coaches. You don’t want to make the same mistake twice.

Marcus Sherels walks off Mall of America field after a Vikings victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Minneapolis in 2011. Post Bulletin file photo

PB: It was consistently said by Vikings players that you were a great teammate. Why was that so unanimous?

M.S.: I can’t speak for them. But I think they always knew what they were going to get from me. I kept to myself but definitely tried to lead by example through hard work. And when a teammate needed something from me, I was always right there for them.

PB: You and the Vikings were so close to going to the Super Bowl during the 2017 season. How big of a disappointment was that and do you think about it often?

M.S.: That was a disappointing loss. It came off of that “miracle” win over the Saints. We’d been on our high horse after that, but then we got humbled by Philly in the NFC Championship game. But it was still an amazing season. I don’t think about not getting to the Super Bowl much, unless someone brings it up to me.

@Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels turns on the burners 🔥



And there's no catching him as he torches the @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/IhQeBPzeyJ — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 11, 2016

PB: What’s it like to play in a playoff game as opposed to the regular-season games?

M.S.: There’s just a lot more on the line, so it’s just very intense. Once you’re in the game, everything is amplified.

PB: How old were you when you first started to even dream about playing in the NFL?

M.S.: I was in grade school. I still have notes from when I was little that say, “I want to be an NFL player.” But it didn’t seem realistic at the time. It seemed more like being a superhero.

Minnesota Vikings’ Marcus Sherels (35), a Rochester native, walks off the field with David Morgan (89) after the end of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

PB: What was the best part of being an NFL player?

M.S.: Just the relationships that you gain in the locker room, and all the people you meet. I’ve made some friends for life from the NFL. The other thing it does is it puts you in a good position to help kids and different charities. It puts you first in line to do that sort of thing, which I like a lot.

PB: Which part of the NFL experience are you most relieved to be done with?

M.S.: My body feels a lot better now, that’s for sure. It’s a grind in the season. You are pushing your body so much. But it’s not like I’m (hanging out) on the couch now. I still get up and work out every morning. I still play basketball, pickleball and I tried skiing this year. I’m still staying active. But the injuries I had are feeling a lot better now.

PB: When did you finally settle on the idea that your NFL career was over?

M.S.: I hurt my foot in my second-to-last season. That’s the main reason I stopped playing. My foot was swelling up every practice and it took forever to heal. In (2020), I didn’t want to go through another training camp because of that and I turned down an invitation from an NFL team to attend camp.

Minnesota Vikings' Marcus Sherels hands out medals following the Scheels Med City Kids Marathon Saturday, May 28, 2016, in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

PB: You’re constantly giving back to the community in Rochester. Why is giving back to your hometown so important to you?

M.S.: I am so grateful to that city and all the people there who have supported me over the years. Not just family and friends, but the whole city has been good to me. I still get there a couple of times per week. I’m grateful to do anything I can to give back. I still live in the Cities, but Rochester will always be home.

PB: How is life for you right now?

M.S.: I’ve transitioned to learning the business world, with a few things going. I am an owner of ETS Performance (physical training facility) with (current Vikings receiver) Adam Thielen and Jake Kirsch (like Sherels, a Rochester John Marshall graduate). That is going really well. I’m also in another business called Bin Cleaners in Rochester. I keep pretty busy, with different challenges. I love it.