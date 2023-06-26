Rochester's Tom Moore being honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER — Tom Moore, formerly of Rochester, is being honored with the Award of Excellence by the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week in Canton, Ohio.

Moore is a 1957 Rochester High School graduate who is being honored for his longtime excellent service in the NFL.

The 84-year-old Moore is still an active coach in the NFL. He is an offensive consultant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moore’s unbelievable coaching legacy in the NFL has spanned since 1977. He has been an offensive assistant and coordinator for some of the top NFL offenses in the league over the past five decades.

Moore has been part of five Super Bowls and four Super Bowl-winning teams. He has worked with such quarterbacks as Terry Bradshaw, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. He was part of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning team in 2021. He was also on the staff of the Pittsburgh Steelers for two Super Bowl wins and with the Indianapolis Colts for one Super Bowl win.

Moore is one of 17 individuals being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is being recognized as an assistant coach. The Awards of Excellence Reception will take place on Wednesday, June 28, in the Club Level at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Moore played college football at the University of Iowa. He then started his coaching career at Iowa and spent 13 seasons with the Hawkeyes before moving on the the NFL.

In the NFL, he has coached for nine different teams, been part of 15 division winners and been to the postseason 24 times.

Moore has been inducted into a number of halls of fame. He was inducted into the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Minnesota Vikings will conduct nine free youth football camps in Minnesota and South Dakota in June and July. Red Wing will be the final stop of the tour.

The camps began on June 20. The Vikings will make a stop in Red Wing on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The camps are geared for players ages 6-14. Each camper will be taught football technique, skills and training tips from Vikings youth development coaches. Vikings legends will join as guest instructors at select camps.

The non-contact camp at Red Wing will be held at the high school and 275 boys and girls have already registered. According to the youth camps page on Vikings.com , the camp in Red Wing is full, but a waiting list is available.

Rochester's Nick Aney wrapped up his standout senior men's tennis season at Gustavus Adolphus College by earning both All-America and CSC Academic All-America honors in Division III for the 2023 season.

Aney, a Century grad, was also selected as the Division III recipient of the Academic All-America of the Year award. He is the first student-athlete in Gustavus history to earn that award and is the first three-time First Team Academic All-American for the Gusties.

Aney, a biochemistry major with a 3.99 grade-point average, earned his third consecutive First Team Academic All-America award. He was also named All-America for the third time after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 NCAA Doubles Championships with partner Daniel Fouchier.

Aney has posted a career singles record of 48-38 and is 71-35 in doubles play. He has helped the Gusties win conference championships in both the regular season and playoffs in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. He capped his senior season by clinching the match point in an upset win over defending national champion Chicago to go to the Elite Eight.

Aney and Fouchier were ranked No. 13 in the nation in doubles in Division III, while Aney is the No. 4 singles player in the Central Region. Aney finished the season 8-8 in singles play, all at No. 1, and 14-6 in doubles.

• Rochester's Josh Christensen is also a member of the Gustavus men's tennis team. The sophomore, a Century grad, was a full-time player at singles for the Gusties in 2023. He posted a 13-11 record. He also had a 3-1 mark in doubles play.

