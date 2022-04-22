Seth Pack enjoys memorable Timberwolves playoff experience

Seth Pack is a big basketball fan. Make that a huge basketball fan.

And on Thursday night at Target Center, the 15-year-old from Hayfield got to experience the NBA playoff atmosphere up close and personal.

The game turned out to be frustrating, but Seth’s experience was truly memorable.

Seth, who has Down Syndrome, has grown up around and loving sports his entire life. He is the son of Hayfield boys basketball coach Chris Pack. Hayfield has won the last two Class A boys basketball state championships, so Seth has seen plenty of thrilling games recently.

“He just loves basketball, loves to be around the game,” Chris Pack said.

Seth, an eighth-grader, has been to Timberwolves games before with his father. Prior to the team’s recent play-in playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the company Aura had a contest on Twitter. Post a picture of yourself in Timberwolves gear and the person with the most “likes” would get courtside tickets to the game.

A picture of Seth was posted in a Kevin Garnett Timberwolves jersey on Twitter and he received all kinds of support and “likes” and finished third in the contest.

“It was neat how all the people jumped on and gave him ‘likes,’ like Mark Rosen. Guys from the K-Fan radio station were retweeting it, trying to get more votes for him,” Chris Pack said. “So it was pretty cool how it spread, from beyond Hayfield and beyond the area.”

Seth didn’t get to go to the play-in game. But something even better might have happened as he received two tickets to a suite for Thursday’s Game 3 in the best-of-7 series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“It was pretty incredible,” Chris Pack said. “It was pretty cool.”

There was a buffet meal, where people from all the suites converged to eat and Seth took full advantage of the wide variety of food to choose from. Among the people milling about were former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and the wife and child of Tyus Jones, a Minnesota native who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“You see some people in there and think ‘This is where I don’t belong,’ ” Chris Pack said. “But it was fun for one night.”

And for a while the atmosphere was wild. The packed crowd cheered the Timberwolves on as they twice built 25-point leads. Seth, wearing a jersey of current Wolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns, was among those enjoying the action.

“He loved the game,” Chris Pack said. “He was into it when they were doing well, high-fiving all the other people in our box. He didn’t have a problem making friends. It was a fun atmosphere, it was fun to see the Target Center like that again. It was rocking when they were doing well, that’s for sure.”

But the Timberwolves’ lead didn’t last. They let two different 25-point leads slip away as the Grizzlies rallied in the four quarater to win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

But the loss didn’t diminish Seth’s joy of the event. The affable youngster said he “had fun” despite the outcome.

And as much as Seth enjoys keeping track of Minnesota sports teams, he might enjoy playing even more. He was on the Hayfield adaptive bowling team and as an individual he placed third in the state in his division. He also ran cross country last fall and was a member of the Hayfield junior high basketball team during the winter sports season.

“He loves bowling because he can be successful at that,” Chris Pack said. “Basketball, he doesn’t get to play much but he loves being a part of practice and dressing (for games).”

Seth also enjoys golfing, football and ice skating. He has joined Minnesota Special Hockey, a new sporting activity for people of all ages with disabilities. In the future, he plans to take part in the Special Olympics.

“He’s busy,” Chris Pack said. “You name it, he does it.”