SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Pro

Seth Pack enjoys memorable Timberwolves playoff experience

Seth Pack, a 15-year-old with Down Syndrome and son of Hayfield boys basketball coach Chris Pack, received two tickets to watch Game 3 of the Timberwolves playoff game from a suite at Target Center.

27027.jpeg
Seth Pack, of Hayfield, enjoys the experience at the Timberwolves playoff game on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. Seth, the son of Hayfield boys basketball coach Chris Pack, received two tickets for the game in a suite at Target Center.
Contributed
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
April 22, 2022 01:03 PM
Share

Seth Pack is a big basketball fan. Make that a huge basketball fan.

And on Thursday night at Target Center, the 15-year-old from Hayfield got to experience the NBA playoff atmosphere up close and personal.

The game turned out to be frustrating, but Seth’s experience was truly memorable.

Seth, who has Down Syndrome, has grown up around and loving sports his entire life. He is the son of Hayfield boys basketball coach Chris Pack. Hayfield has won the last two Class A boys basketball state championships, so Seth has seen plenty of thrilling games recently.

“He just loves basketball, loves to be around the game,” Chris Pack said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seth, an eighth-grader, has been to Timberwolves games before with his father. Prior to the team’s recent play-in playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the company Aura had a contest on Twitter. Post a picture of yourself in Timberwolves gear and the person with the most “likes” would get courtside tickets to the game.

A picture of Seth was posted in a Kevin Garnett Timberwolves jersey on Twitter and he received all kinds of support and “likes” and finished third in the contest.

“It was neat how all the people jumped on and gave him ‘likes,’ like Mark Rosen. Guys from the K-Fan radio station were retweeting it, trying to get more votes for him,” Chris Pack said. “So it was pretty cool how it spread, from beyond Hayfield and beyond the area.”

Seth didn’t get to go to the play-in game. But something even better might have happened as he received two tickets to a suite for Thursday’s Game 3 in the best-of-7 series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“It was pretty incredible,” Chris Pack said. “It was pretty cool.”

27053.jpeg
Seth Pack, of Hayfield, enjoys some food at the Timberwolves playoff game on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. Seth, the son of Hayfield boys basketball coach Chris Pack, received two tickets for the game in a suite at Target Center.
Contributed

There was a buffet meal, where people from all the suites converged to eat and Seth took full advantage of the wide variety of food to choose from. Among the people milling about were former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and the wife and child of Tyus Jones, a Minnesota native who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“You see some people in there and think ‘This is where I don’t belong,’ ” Chris Pack said. “But it was fun for one night.”

And for a while the atmosphere was wild. The packed crowd cheered the Timberwolves on as they twice built 25-point leads. Seth, wearing a jersey of current Wolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns, was among those enjoying the action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He loved the game,” Chris Pack said. “He was into it when they were doing well, high-fiving all the other people in our box. He didn’t have a problem making friends. It was a fun atmosphere, it was fun to see the Target Center like that again. It was rocking when they were doing well, that’s for sure.”

But the Timberwolves’ lead didn’t last. They let two different 25-point leads slip away as the Grizzlies rallied in the four quarater to win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

But the loss didn’t diminish Seth’s joy of the event. The affable youngster said he “had fun” despite the outcome.

And as much as Seth enjoys keeping track of Minnesota sports teams, he might enjoy playing even more. He was on the Hayfield adaptive bowling team and as an individual he placed third in the state in his division. He also ran cross country last fall and was a member of the Hayfield junior high basketball team during the winter sports season.

“He loves bowling because he can be successful at that,” Chris Pack said. “Basketball, he doesn’t get to play much but he loves being a part of practice and dressing (for games).”

Seth also enjoys golfing, football and ice skating. He has joined Minnesota Special Hockey, a new sporting activity for people of all ages with disabilities. In the future, he plans to take part in the Special Olympics.

“He’s busy,” Chris Pack said. “You name it, he does it.”

Read more from Guy
042721.LOURDES-KENYON-WANAMINGO-BASEBALL.989.jpg
Prep
Waiting on the weather: Many spring sports teams in a holding pattern
The weather has been atrocious this spring, and high school athletes, coaches, fans and activities directors are waiting for the games to begin.
April 20, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
062121-HONKERS-BRENDAN-KNOLL-6275.jpg
College
K-M's Knoll, staff ace at Minnesota State, will play in MLB Draft League
Brendan Knoll, a Kasson-Mantorville grad, has been the top starting pitcher at Minnesota State, Mankato and he could end up being selected in the MLB draft in July
April 19, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mac Horvath mug shot.jpg
College
Mac Horvath supplies power for North Carolina baseball team
Mac Horvath of Rochester has hit four home runs, five doubles and has 17 RBIs for the North Carolina baseball team
April 12, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

Related Topics: MEN'S BASKETBALLHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
What to read next
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild
Pro
Wild chase franchise wins mark vs. Kraken
Minnesota can set franchise records for single-season wins and points with a fourth straight victory Friday night while trying to keep the visiting Kraken from a fourth consecutive triumph when the teams meet in St. Paul.
April 22, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Commentary: Timberwolves aren’t ready for success. This series might be over.
After leading by as many as 26 points in the first half and as many as 25 points in the second half, the Timberwolves proved they aren’t ready for success in a crushing 104-95 loss.
April 21, 2022 11:02 PM
 · 
By  Dan Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild
Pro
Kevin Fiala helps Wild pull away to 6-3 win over Vancouver
Minnesota goaltender Cam Talbot gets 200th career win.
April 21, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Drew Cove / Special to the St. Paul Pioneer Press
NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Howling bad: Timberwolves cough up 26-point lead in second half, lose Game 3 to Grizzlies
The fourth quarter was a horror film for Timberwolves fans, who watched the lead dwindle away in front of their very eyes
April 21, 2022 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press