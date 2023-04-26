Travis Toivonen makes most of opportunity in XFL. Now, he's hoping for NFL tryout

ROCHESTER — Travis Toivonen just wants to play football at a high level. He got that opportunity this season in the XFL and is hoping for another opportunity this summer.

Toivonen, a Red Wing native, joined the San Antonio Brahmas in the start-up XFL part way through the 2023 season. He played the final six games for the Brahmas, who are coached by former NFL wide receiver Hines Ward. Toivonen didn’t have any connections with the coaching staff when they reached out to him.

“I just got a random phone call,” he said. “They said, ‘We saw some of your NFL preseason game film and we want to bring you in to join the team.’”

Toivonen, who turned 25 last week, jumped at the offer. After a 1-6 start, the Brahmas finished the season with a 3-7 record. They wrapped up their season last week and did not qualify for the playoffs.

“It’s very high,” Toivonen said of the level of play in the XFL. “If you look at rosters, I would say it’s 95 percent of guys were in the NFL (or training camp) before they came here. It’s a bunch of guys who were the best players at the college level.”

The XFL is an eight-team league. Each team has a 70-player roster, but just 45 dress for each game. ESPN reported players earn $5,000 per week with a $1,000 bonus per win.

“It’s been going well,” Toivonen said. “They provide housing and they feed us. So I'm able to save some money and play some football.”

The Brahmas play in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Every XFL team stays in a hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth area no matter where they play their home games. The Brahams take a bus to home games and either fly or bus to road games.

“When we fly to away games, we are actually on the same plane as the opposing team," Toivonen said. "They will section it off and the home team will be at the front of the plane and we’ll be at the back.”

Toivonen finished with nine catches in six games and he averaged 13.7 yards per reception. He also caught one touchdown pass, his first since his senior season in college with the University of North Dakota in 2019.

“It was awesome to score again, it’s been a little while,” Toivonen said of the 28-yard TD.

“They blitzed everybody and only had enough guys to cover who was going out on routes,” he added. “I had a shallow route, the quarterback had a bunch of people in his face and he dished off to me really fast. I broke a tackle and there was no one in front of me on my way to the end zone.”

Looking for a shot in the NFL

Toivonen spent training camp with the New York Giants in 2022 before being released prior to the start of the regular season. He then spent four weeks on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad during the season before being released.

“My goal is to get back into the NFL. I think that’s the goal of everyone else here,” Toivonen said. “Just being able to play football and get some good film of me making plays is very valuable at this point in my career.”

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Toivonen is a big-bodied wide receiver. He was looking to add weight and considered trying to earn a spot in the NFL as a tight end before he got the chance to play in the XFL.

Despite adding about a dozen pounds, Toivonen believes he has not lost any speed, and might be even faster than his playing days at North Dakota.

“As of right now, I would say I would be a receiver,” he said. “But I know there is kind of a hybrid role with a lot of teams, a smaller tight end who has some speed and is good in the passing game.”

Toivonen believes his overall game has improved since his college days. He said he has a better understanding of the game and how to take care of his body. He also feels more prepared for the physical aspect of the game with his added weight.

When he’s not playing football, home right now for Toivonen is in North Carolina. He moved to Raleigh with his fiancée in February when she got a graphic design job with the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL. With the XFL season over, he will head there and hope to get an offer from an NFL team.

“Hopefully I’ll get a call and get a chance to go somewhere this offseason and make some plays,” he said.