Twins' Lewis is grateful to be playing again every day after missing two seasons

After winning a game with the St. Paul Saints against the Iowa Cubs on Thursday, May 5, Royce Lewis drove back to his apartment to unwind like he usually does after a day at the ballpark; do laundry and play Call of Duty with his teammates.

There was only one difference that night compared to others after a ball game. His manager Toby Gardenhire called him. Lewis presumed the call was about volunteer work he was scheduled to do with the team during the Twins Week of Service. Instead, it was something else entirely, the call every baseball player dreams of receiving one day.

“Toby called, and he always calls me Lewis, and asked what was going on. I said I was playing games. I asked, ‘Do I have to come in early for some volunteer work because we have that Charity Week?’ He started laughing. Then I heard a bunch of other people in the background, and I thought that was kind of weird," Lewis said. "He said, ‘All the coaches are here with me.’ Because I asked, ‘Are you guys trying to make fun of me or something?’ Did I mess up? And then he's like, ‘Well, no, if you stop talking, I have some good news for you. He told me that I was getting the call to the big leagues and I'd be a big leaguer (the next day). I was really excited and definitely shocked and couldn't have enjoyed it any more.”

The following day Lewis made his Major League debut against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field for the Minnesota Twins. Lewis went 1-for-4 in his debut and provided a few flashy plays at shortstop for the 17,509 fans in attendance.

The 2022 season has been a special one for Lewis. After missing two full professional seasons due to no minor-league season in 2020 and due to a torn ACL in 2021, Lewis has played in a total of 46 games so far this season between the Saints and Twins and has led the Saints offense in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, and stolen bases in his 34 games played with St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis said he is grateful for the opportunity to play every day after missing the last two seasons.

“It feels good. I just missed the game," he said. "So anything I can do to just be out here each and every day, I'm pretty positive about everything. I remember going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts the other day, and I was very happy with it because we won so it didn't matter. And even if we lost, I would be OK because I knew that the next day, I'd actually have an opportunity, instead of sitting on the couch and not being able to play the game I love.”

Lewis has made the most of his time with the Twins. In the 12 games he has played with the big-league club, he has posted a .300/.317/.550 (.867) slash line. After the second game of the Twins road series against the Oakland Athletics on May 17, a game in which he hit a double and a home run, Lewis was optioned back to Triple-A St. Paul. The Twins' front office wanted to make sure that he played every day but also had the opportunity to play multiple positions so that he could get back to the big leagues soon even with a healthy Carlos Correa.

For Lewis, the frustration that Twins fans had with him back at Triple-A was not as big a deal for him. Lewis made the most of playing multiple positions with the Saints, the first time he had the chance to do that since his time in the Arizona Fall League in late 2019.

“I like all of them, but I think I like third and center more than left," he said. "Third base I played for three years in high school, that was like my first position and that move is actually very easy for me. It's the same side of the infield so the ground balls are very similar and it's usually just more topspin over at third base. That's the only difference over there to me.”

Royce Lewis crushes a ball to left field for an at-bat against Indianapolis at a home game in St. Paul on May 28, 2022 Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

The biggest adjustment for Lewis at the new outfield positions is not necessarily fielding in the outfield, but the planning it takes to backup other positions on any given play.

“I think the toughest part about these positions is not necessarily the actual playing, but the backups. I'm in centerfield. I have to back up second base if there's a throw from the catcher. Always thinking where do I go? Where do I go off the throws from third base? What do I back up on that play? Do I go back up second on the next play throw or is that the left fielder’s job. So the little things like that take adjusting to.”

Lewis was ready for his return to the majors. He was recalled in late May, but is now on the 10-day Injured List. For him, being with the Twins is all about being a part of the Major League experience more than anything else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I had an opportunity to play in the big leagues again tomorrow, wherever I am needed to play, if I needed to pinch-hit, even be a bat boy or water kid, I would do it because it doesn't matter where I am,” he said.

Lewis has made the most of the mentorship he has received from one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball, Carlos Correa. Even in a short time together, Correa has made a large impact on the Twins' top prospect.

“It (is) amazing," Lewis said. "He said that we're just family, and that's truly special to me. It means so much because that's how I look at all my other teammates that I've been playing with for years now. If anyone was to come into town in the offseason and say, hey, they need help, I tried to find a way to help them out or stuff like that. That's what he's been doing for me, which is awesome.

"He’s really given me a lot of tips for being a shortstop, tips about being a leader and a good teammate in the clubhouse, all these things. And just a smarter baseball player. Little details in the game. I mean, he was, I would say, just as good if not a better coach when he was out as he is a player when he's playing. It was like having four bench coaches.”

Having the first two picks from the 2012 draft class (Correa and Byron Buxton) to mentor Lewis has been a tremendous asset to his development. Lewis has never felt the pressure of being a No. 1 overall pick from outside sources such as fans or media. If there is any pressure Lewis struggles with, it’s from himself, he said.

“I've talked to Buxton about the game, not necessarily as much as like the pressure. I honestly have never felt pressure, I put pressure on myself, which is different," Lewis said. "I think everyone expects to kind of put goals and pressure on themselves to do things, whether I'm trying to get this job and promotion here or I want to be the best at this job that I do, or I want to be the best painter in the world. There's always something that you're putting expectations on yourself for.

"As a baseball player, I think that helps me to continue to perform and be better. Just because I'm always trying to exceed my goals and expectations that I put on myself."

Twins top prospect Royce Lewis sits with his St. Paul Saints teammate Elliot Soto in between innings during a home game against the Indianapolis Indians in St. Paul on May 28, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

In his free time, Lewis has had the opportunity to explore Minnesota more than ever before. Although spending nine hours at CHS Field or Target Field every game keeps him occupied. He has still been amazed by how much great food the Twin Cities has to offer and is even more happy that Raising Cane's has many locations in the area. When Lewis’ family comes to town again, he hopes to see some of the many lakes the state has to offer.

Lewis said he plans to make the most out of every game he gets on the field, no matter where he has to play or what team he is with. Because to him, every day at the ballpark as a player and a fan of the game of baseball, is something to cherish after sitting away from it for too long.