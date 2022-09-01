Vikings defense gets a much-needed shakeup from a year ago

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

EAGAN — The Minnesota Vikings defense will have a new look this season and a new coach in charge of the system. How well the defense plays will have a huge bearing on the success of the Vikings during the 2022 season.

Head coach Mike Zimmer, known as a defensive coach, was fired following the 2021 season. Zimmer was basically in charge of the Vikings defense and it was historically bad the past two seasons.

The defense was in need of a reboot. In the final two minutes of the first half or game, the Vikings allowed 128 points in 2021 as leads often crumbled and wins became losses. The Vikings had allowed 107 points in the final two minutes of a half in 2020. Those were the two highest totals by any team since the 2000 season.

First-time head coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced Zimmer, brought in veteran coach Ed Donatell as the defensive coordinator for the Vikings.

“We’ve had so much fun getting to know players on our defense, coaches on our defense,” Donatell said. “It’s been a blast. I know personally I can coach better if I know them.”

The Vikings are expected to have five or six new starters on the defense. But a huge change for many of the players will be the base defense. Donatell uses a 3-4 alignment (three down lineman and four upright players, two edge rushers and two inside linebackers). Zimmer always ran a base 4-3 defense.

“It’s always evolving,” Donatell said of the 3-4 defense. “ … This group won’t look the same as any other group we’ve coached because every group’s different.”

Donatel used a 4-3 base system for about 15 years, so he knows what he wants to draw from both systems to try and shut down an offense.

Edge rushers have learning curve

He likes the 3-4 base because more lineman are standing upright — rather than being down in a stance on the snap — and that gives them a better chance to see the field and how the offensive players may be lining up or moving prior to the snap.

“There’s so many things happening to the edge of your defense that those guys have to have information,” Donatell said. “And when their hand’s in the dirt and they’re down low, they don’t see those things. And that makes it difficult.”

Donatell has been in the NFL for 32 years, but he isn’t a gruff old-school coach who wants to coach like it’s the past. He has embraced changes and enjoys the Vikings young and analytical front office.

“I haven’t had this much fun in a while,” he said. “So I’m ready to go.”

Donatell said the toughest adjustment position-wise in going from the 4-3 to the 3-4 is the outside edge players on the line.

“There’s so much information that goes into it,” he said of the edge position. “So much toughness, so much ruggedness, so much transition to rush, when to, when not to. All these things coming to you on the edge.”

Donatell said that edge players, who are also tasked with dropping back in coverage, will remain upfield rushers two-thirds of the time. He noted defensive backs really don’t have much re-learning to do in the 3-4 system.

“If you can rush the passer, you can play for me,” he said.

The Vikings have a pair of veterans in Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith. Health of the pair could be an issue. Hunter has played just seven games the last two seasons due to injuries and Smith played in only one game a year ago.

Smith, who signed with the Vikings as a free agent in the offseason, has past experience in a 3-4 base defense. He combined for 26 sacks during the 2019 and ‘20 seasons for Green Bay.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be in a 4-3, a 3-4,” Smith said. “This defense is very similar to where I’m coming from, but taught very differently.”

“He has instincts with his hands, he’s very instinctive,” Donatell said. “That’s what sets him apart from other guys in the league who are playing the position.”

Hunter said he and Smith have been giving each other tips and are also passing information on to the team’s younger edge players like Patrick Jones II and DJ Wonnum.

“I’m helping him out, he’s helping me out and I think us coming together, we’ll be able to do a lot of damage on the field,” Hunter said.

If Hunter and Smith can stay healthy and create a heavy pass rush from the outside, the Vikings defense will be greatly improved. But Donatell notes that a pass rush from the interior and the ability to stop the run are also going to be big factors.

“It’s a passing league, but if you don’t get the run stop, it’s not going to be a lot of fun,” Donatell said.

The Vikings have a new interior nose tackle in Harrison Phillips. The other down linemen, Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts, both return.

Eric Kendricks will man one of the two inside linebacking spots. He led the Vikings with 143 tackles last season and also had five sacks and two interceptions. Anthony Barr was not brought back, but Jordan Hicks was signed as a high-end free agent. He had 116 tackles and four sacks with Arizona a year ago.

Hicks said he and Kendricks are getting better at non-verbal communication as they learn to play side-by-side at inside linebacker. They are both 30 years old and eight-year veterans.

“We’re still working, we’re still gelling,” Hicks said. “Every day is a new learning curve that we’re trying to battle through.”

Top draft picks join secondary

The Vikings also hope to see some major improvement in the secondary. The unit was exploited late in games on a number of occasions a year ago. Donatell hopes a more aggressive approach may help.

The team’s top two draft picks were used to select safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Veterans Harrison Smith at safety and Patrick Peterson at cornerback anchor the secondary. Third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler and second-year safety Camryn Bynum are trying to hold off the rookies for starting spots and will be counted on to play big roles.

Applying pressure and trying to confuse offenses will be a goal for the defense. The unit will also try to force turnovers. They had 24 takeaways a year ago, which was 13th in the league.

“Since Day One we’ve emphasized attacking the ball, getting the ball,” Za’Darius Smith said.

The defense also has to find a way to make big plays in the closing minutes of each half to prevent letting leads slip away like a year ago.

“We’ve got the roster to do it, but we have to go out and execute the game plan and execute our assignments on Sundays,” Peterson said.