Vikings' new offensive attack looks to be 'exciting' and 'fun'

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

EAGAN — The 2022 NFL season could be a coming out party for the Minnesota Vikings' offense.

The Vikings have a slew of elite playmakers, a quarterback who can get them the ball and what appears to be an emerging offensive line. The Vikings also have a head coach who could help the offense reach its full potential.

Defensive-minded coach Mike Zimmer was fired after the Vikings went 8-9 last season and Kevin O'Connell, a former quarterback, was hired as head coach. O’Connell was part of the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Rams, who not only won the Super Bowl last season, but did so with a more aggressive offensive approach than the Vikings.

Vikings offensive players during training camp described the team’s new offense as “exciting,” “fun,” and “special.” Those are phrases that might not have been used often to describe Zimmer’s offensive philosophy.

“When you have the offensive weapons that we have, it’s exciting and it gives us confidence,” Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said.

With a new offensive system in place, training camp has been a big learning curve, even for the veterans.

“I feel like we have skill sets that really help our offense,” O’Connell said. “As of right now, I’m challenging all of those guys. The more roles that you can fill, make it easier for me to call any plays in our playbook.”

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins worked with O’Connell when he was the quarterback in Washington. But Cousins says learning this system is probably his biggest challenge since he came from Washington to Minnesota.

"The bottom line is you have to do it the way the coach wants it done," Cousins said. "You want everybody on the same page as much as possible and the quarterback and head coach come under that umbrella."

Plenty of playmakers

Cousins, who passed for 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021, has three elite skill-position players to distribute the ball to in running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Thielen.

“(I) feel a great level of comfort with all three,” Cousins said.

The Vikings were known as a run-first team under Zimmer. O’Connell’s system is guaranteed to use many more three-wide receiver sets.

But Cook, who rushed for 1,159 yards and six TDs last season, could also see his pass-receiving numbers go up. He had 34 catches a year ago, his lowest total since his rookie year in 2017.

"All the talent we got on this roster, the playmakers we got, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun," Cook said.

Cook isn't concerned that his number of rushing attempts could go down.

"I'll get my touches," he said.

The Vikings are trying to build an offensive system to confuse defenses and have them playing on their heels. Exploiting matchups will be a big part of the offense being able to consistently move the ball.

“I think it’s exciting that we have the players to play in all personnel groups,” Thielen said. “I think that’s exciting for the coaching staff and us as players that we can go throw a lot of different stuff at a defense and we don’t just have to be stuck in three-receiver sets.”

Thielen, who missed four games last season, caught 67 passes for 726 yards and 10 TDs in 2021. With him missing some time, K.J. Osborn stepped up in his second year and had 50 catches for 655 yards and seven TDs.

“We have a lot of confidence, not only in what Justin and I can do, but also our whole receiver group,” Thielen said.

2,000 for Jefferson?

Jefferson, already a star after two seasons, caught 103 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 TDs a year ago. His goal is to have a 2,000-yard season and become the top wide receiver in the NFL.

“That’s exciting,” Thielen said. “That’s what you want, a guy who believes in himself, that’s confident. We’re confident in him. We know what he’s capable of and if he keeps putting the work in, he definitely has an opportunity to do that.”

Thielen noted that Jefferson has the ability to excel at a high level no matter where he is lined up at receiver, and no matter what route he runs. Jefferson is likely to line up in a number of different spots each game, including some sets where he comes out of the backfield.

“Just whatever they put me at, I’m ready to make a play and I’m definitely excited about moving in more positions this upcoming season,” Jefferson said.

Second-year player Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be the wide receiver to emerge this season. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. also returns after missing all of the 2021 season with an injury, although he had surgery on his thumb early in traning camp. The Vikings also have good depth at running back behind Cook with Alexander Mattison, second-year back Kene Nwangwu and rookie Ty Chandler.

The Vikings will try to improve their scoring average from 25.0 points a game last season, which was 14th out of 32 teams. Getting better offensive line play will be a big factor in the offense’s ability to improve and put points on the board.

Chrisitan Darrisaw, the Vikings top pick in 2021, could make the line stronger if he is able to make a leap at the left tackle spot this season. And that seems likely.

“I like what I’ve seen of him so far,” Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter said. “He’s taken a big leap from year one to year two. I like what I see from him, we all like what we see from him up front.”

Rookie Ed Ingram appears on the verge of winning the starting job at right guard, which also figures to improve the line. If Ingram is in the starting lineup, the line should feature a starting five from one pick in the top two rounds in each of the past five drafts.

Ingram was a second-round pick in 2022, Darrisaw was a first-round pick in 2021, Ezra Cleveland was a No. 2 pick in 2019, Garrett Bradbury was a No. 1 pick in 2018 and Brian O'Neill was a No. 2 pick in 2017.