Sports | Pro
Vikings sign Red Wing's Toivonen to their practice squad

Travis Toivonen, a 24-year-old wide receiver from Red Wing, has been signed by the Minnesota Vikings to their practice squad. Toivonen will now get an opportunity to play for the NFL team he grew up supporting.

0358766934c3eeda999b892888d0cd43.jpg
Former Red Wing and University of North Dakota standout wide receiver Travis Toivonen has been signed by the Minnesota Vikings to their practice squad .
Contributed / Russ Hons, UND athletics
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 01, 2022 04:40 PM
EAGAN, Minn. — Travis Toivonen is getting another opportunity in the NFL, and this time it’s with the home-state team he grew up supporting.

The 24-year-old Toivonen, a Red Wing native, has had a whirlwind of activity in his bid to land a position with an NFL team. On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings signed the wide receiver to their practice squad.

“I know he’s super excited,” said Doug Toivonen, Travis’ father. “The whole family are huge Vikings fans. This is a dream come true.”

Toivonen had spent this spring training with the New York Giants. But he was cut on the first day of training camp in July. He then just worked out for a month before he got another call from the Giants. Toivonen headed back to New York last Thursday, practiced Friday, did a walk-through on Saturday, and then played in the team’s final preseason game Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Toivonen had two catches for 29 yards while getting in for about 25 plays in the game. But he was then among the final round of cuts.

Toivonen then headed to Green Bay, where he had been briefly training and living with his girlfriend. He received a call from the Vikings on Wednesday so he drove to Minnesota for a physical on Thursday. The Vikings then signed him to their practice squad.

“He’s just happy he gets a chance, much less to be able to come back to Minnesota is pretty cool,” Doug Toivonen said.

Toivonen played college football at the University of North Dakota. In four seasons with the Fighting Hawks, he had 139 receptions for 1,719 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In 2021, Toivonen was in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. He was cut during the closing week of camp. He signed with the Giants during the regular season and spent the last seven weeks on their practice squad, but was never elevated to the 53-man roster.

While trying to battle for an NFL spot, Travis Toivonen has been cut three times by the Giants and once by the Seahawks.

“He knows the drill and he’s smart,” Doug Toivonen said. “It’s super frustrating when you’re in that spot. You know you’re kind of on the bottom of the list, but it’s your dream and you want to keep chasing it.”

As a member of a team’s practice squad, players take part in team practices during the week. Teams can have up to 16 players on the practice squad. Players do not dress for home games and are not allowed to travel with the team for road games.

Practice squad players routinely earn $11,500 per week. Veteran players with more than two years of experience earn between $15,400 and $19,900 per week. Players can be elevated to the 53-man roster, but like all players, can be released at any time.

“In his position, it could be two days or it could be two months, and we understand that,” Doug Toivonen said. “Just to have this opportunity is pretty cool.”

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
