Racing less, Lucas Schott enjoying the important things in life, like being a dad

SPRING VALLEY — Lucas Schott admits he hasn't been able to race as much as he would like to this summer.

Yet, he knows it's all been for a good reason.

The 27-year-old Chatfield native and two-time USRA Modifieds national champion's family grew as he and wife Sidney welcomed a baby boy right before the season to give them two little rugrats under the age of 3.

It's put a bit of a halt to him racing this summer.

"We take a little bit more time to stay at home now," Schott said. "(Having two kids) is time consuming. So you just have to focus on that a little bit more. You can't travel as much. Just tough when they're so small."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, Schott's eldest has already taken a shine to the race track.

The 2 1/2-year-old Avery was all smiles as she sported her checkered-flag headband as she watched her dad work on his car before Saturday's weekly races at Deer Creek Speedway. The Speedway —like father, like daughter — has become her second home.

"She's ready to see some race cars," Schott said as Avery buzzed around the trailer.

With a young family, work at the family business at Schott Hardware Floors and a number of friends getting married, Schott feels he has not been able to find his typical groove this summer.

"Everything is just really busy — it's just a really busy time right now," Schott said. "Makes it hard to get here to the track and pay attention.

"... "It just gets harder. There's more important things in life sometimes."

From left to right, Lucas, Avery and Sidney Schott pose in victory lane in May of 2022 at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. Tyler Rinken / RacinDirt

Schott did pick up his third feature win of the season Saturday night when he dominated the field at Deer Creek. It was his first since the second night of the Gopher 50 and his first this summer driving his original Mullen chassis.

Schott had been using a rig with a Longhorn chassis that was loaned to him. He's switched between that modified car and his own Mullen race car a few times. He's back to his traditional ride now and sticking with it throughout the summer with the goal of making some momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're just kind of in, I don't know what you call it, a slump in the year," Schott said. "We're just trying to prepare to maybe hit it a little harder next year."

Lucas Schott races at Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa in April 2023. Tyler Rinken / RacinDirt

In the meantime, Schott is simply enjoying the ultra family affair racing has become. Not only with his own young family, but with his brother Levi. The 19-year-old is in his second season in his USRA stock car and older brother Lucas is enjoying watching him compete. Well, sort of.

"It's nerve-wracking," Schott said with a bit of a chuckle. "But he's doing just fine. We are trying to get him his first win, but that stock-car class is tough."

That's been the theme throughout the season at Deer Creek, which is enjoying record-number car counts this summer.

Even with the price of the majority of racing fuel being north of $15 a gallon and a set of tires running $70 more than it did three years ago, the cars keep coming out to Deer Creek.

"Not often that it would be 4 o'clock and it's tough to find a parking spot," Schott said. "... You don't do it to make money. You do it because of the friendships. These people just become part of your life."

It's part of the reason Schott loves to race. The other is the family aspect. And if Saturday is any indication, it seems it's only a matter of time until little Avery is buzzing around in a car of her own, becoming the latest Schott racer.