Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain delay forced some changes with Med City Marathon

A thunderstorm that lasted about 10 minutes during the Med City Marathon created a delay for many runners, but not all.

Med City Marathon
Taylor Granquist from Owatonna, and Len Oelkers from Hayfield, cross the finish line of the Med City Marathon in a downpour on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Granquist and Oelkers finished 112th and 108th overall in the half marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet
By By Paul Christian, special to the Post Bulletin
May 29, 2022 07:05 PM
In baseball, for example, when it rains or there are thunderstorm warnings, groundskeepers come out with a tarp to keep things dry.

On the other hand, it’s pretty tough to put a tarp on a marathon course.

And in a marathon, what happens during a thunderstorm?

Patience. Wait things out.

The Med City Marathon started Sunday morning at 7 at the International Events Center south of Rochester. Shortly after 9, a thunderstorm went through.

“We were given the recommendation to stop the race and pull off the runners,” said race director Evin Haukos. “But we really can’t force anybody to stop. Some were lucky enough to run all the way through with no interruptions from start to finish.”

Others stopped and took shelter, while others were directed to restart around the halfway point of the race.

The thunderstorm lasted no more than 10 minutes.

Finishing times had to be adjusted.

The top half marathon finishers were able to complete their race before the rain.

Isaac Boedigheimer of Cloquet was the overall champ, finishing in 1:01.1. He was followed by Caleb Troe of Rochester (1:16.07) and Matt Schafer of Zionsville, Ind. (1:16.22).

Darby Middlebrock of Rochester was the women’s winner in 1:22.45, with Rosalie Waller of Rochester second in 1:26.38 and Jessica Szczepanski of Flagstaff, Ariz., third in 1:28.05.

Matthew Barber of Stoughton, Wis., won the wheelchair division in 2:27.43.

