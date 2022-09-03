SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
Record-breaking Heise leads US to gold-medal game at IIHF Women's World Championships

Lake City native Taylor Heise has been a breakout star for Team USA in her first-ever appearance with a U.S. senior national team. The current Gophers star forward broke the record for most points in a single Women's World Championships tournament on Saturday, when she helped the Americans beat Czechia and advance to Sunday's gold-medal game.

HEISE.SEMIS.01.jpg
Team USA’s Taylor Heise (27) celebrates with Savannah Harmon (15) and Megan Keller (5) after scoring a first-period goal against Czechia during a semifinal game at the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships at KVIK Hockey Arena in Herning, Denmark, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
September 03, 2022 02:32 PM
HERNING, Denmark — Taylor Heise's performance in her first-ever tournament with a U.S. senior national team has to make one wonder: Is anyone at USA Hockey kicking themselves for leaving her off the U.S. Olympic team that won a silver medal in February's Games?

Regardless, Heise has proved over the past two weeks that she will be a fixture on top U.S. international teams for years to come.

TAYLOR.HEISE.USA.MUG.jpg
Taylor Heise
Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images

Saturday, she recorded her second five-point game of the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships, scoring twice and recording three assists as the U.S. dominated its semifinal game against Czechia, winning 10-1.

The Americans (6-0 in the tournament) will play for a gold medal on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CDT (NHL Network) against rival Canada (5-1), which routed Switzerland 8-1 in the other semifinal on Saturday. The U.S. topped Canada 5-2 in their pool-play matchup on Aug. 30, overcoming a 2-0 deficit after the first period.

Going into Sunday's gold-medal game, Heise has 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in six games at the championships, setting an IIHF record for most points by a player in a single Women's World Championships. Heise passed a group of five players — including American legends Cammi Granato, Monique Lamoureux and Heise's current U.S. teammate Hilary Knight — who all had 14 points in a tournament.

Heise's linemate and former University of Minnesota star Amanda Kessel has also surpassed that group, as she has 16 points in this tournament (6 goals, 10 assists).

Heise opened the scoring Saturday against Czechia, scoring her sixth goal of the tournament 7:53 into the game, to give the U.S. the lead for good. She assisted on goals by Kessel and Knight in the first, giving Team USA a commanding 6-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Heise assisted on another goal by Kessel in the second, then scored her second of the game just more than 12 minutes into the third, to cap the scoring.

Heise hopes to help the U.S. to a gold medal for a fourth time in her international career — the first time on the biggest stage. She led Team USA to gold medals at the IIHF U18 Women's World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was a team captain in 2018, when she recorded eight points and was named the tournament's best forward and MVP.

Heise — the 2018 Minnesota Miss Hockey award winner while starring for Red Wing High School — is heading toward a possible MVP in her first appearance with the U.S. senior National Team, too, having recorded at least a point in all six games at this year's World Championships.

The U.S. has won the gold medal in five of the past six and eight of the past 10 World Championships, and has reached the gold-medal game in all 21 IIHF Women's World Championships held. That includes a year ago, when the Americans fell to Canada at the tournament played in Calgary.

