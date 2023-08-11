Red Wing golfer hopes to add his name to the 'greats' next week at U.S. Amateur

Cecil Belisle attempts to leave his finishes at the U.S. Amateur championship the past two years in the past.

Except when the memories start to creep back into his mind.

“It bothered me after those tournaments, but I can’t do anything about it anymore,” the Red Wing native said of missing the cut at the 2021 and 2022 U.S. Amateurs. “I want to be a great player. You can’t be a great player if you’re not making cuts at those great events. You need to get results at the great tournaments if you want to be great.

“(The missed cuts) are a little bit of a driving force, but ultimately it’s in the past.”

Belisle is anticipating the third time will be the charm for him at the most prestigious amateur golf championship in the United States.

After topping a field of 77 golfers at a 36-hole qualifier on June 28 at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn., Belisle is back in the U.S. Amateur for a third consecutive season. He left Red Wing on Wednesday, with his brother — and caddie — Fritz at the wheel, en route to Cherry Hills Country Club in Parker, Colo., where the 2023 U.S. Amateur will begin Monday.

A total of 312 players qualify for the championship. They play 36 holes of stroke-play, then the field is cut to 64 players for match play. A 36-hole championship match is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20.

“This is another opportunity — a different opportunity — than the past two years,” Belisle said. “I’m smarter, more disciplined. I’ve learned to manage my expectations better and be more forgiving when I hit what I think is a bad shot, or when I make a mistake.”

Belisle has always been his toughest critic and feels like he’s playing against himself as much as he’s playing against other golfers in the field. But his new outlook, and ability to manage his own expectations, have come over the past year, his first at Division I University of Kansas.

Belisle landed with the Jayhawks after winning back-to-back Division II junior college individual national championships at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. He has also won the Minnesota State Open (2021) and the Minnesota Golf Association Players Championship twice (2020, 2022).

All of those experiences, plus having played a full season of Division I golf, and having played in the U.S. Amateur twice, should be a benefit to Belisle at Cherry Hills.

“It all helps,” he said. “It helps understanding how important things are, like how you need to play the short par-4s. It’s important to take advantage of your opportunities when you have a wedge in your hand.

“All the great players and guys who make the cut aren’t going to make mistakes in those situations — bogeying a short par-4 or not taking advantage of good opportunities with a wedge in your hand in the fairway.”

Belisle played well in his win at the qualifier in late June, shooting 69-70–139 to win by a shot. His win didn’t come without some drama; he double-bogeyed his 36th hole to finish his final round at 2-under-par 70. The pressure of the qualifier didn’t get to him, though; he said playing alongside so many terrific golfers felt just like his college tournaments did over the past year.

“It felt pretty routine,” he said. “I hadn’t played much since (NCAA) regionals, but it wasn’t like this is something I’d never done before. It’s more ‘how can you keep yourself level?’ especially with the first round I had, and how do I bring that same energy into the second round?”

Belisle will tee off at 2:47 p.m. Central time on Monday with Nathan Han — the 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year at Columbia University, in New York — and Spencer Oxendine, who will be a senior at North Carolina State University this fall.

Belisle has never played at Cherry Hills, but he has studied the course and knows what to expect.

“It’s pretty short, not a super long course,” he said. “My old assistant coach at Kansas said he played there in 2012, a week before the U.S. Amateur, and the rough was thick. That’s probably the course’s biggest protection…

“I just have to pay attention to the energy and attitude I’m bringing and most of the time just be in the moment.”