Red Wing, Lake City golfers highlight powerhouse field for this week's Women's State Amateur in Rochester

The Rochester Golf & Country Club has played host to some prestigious events in its 107-year history.

This week, for the fifth time (the first in 16 years), the most prestigious event in women’s amateur golf in Minnesota comes to the Tillinghast-designed course with more than a century of history.

The Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship begins Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and concludes Friday. The championship was previously held at RG&CC in 1952, 1976, 1996 and 2006.

MGA Women's Amateur championship Round 1 pairings

The 84-player field is loaded with familiar names from southeastern Minnesota; here’s a look at 15 of them (first-round tee times in parentheses):

ADVERTISEMENT

• Ellie Layton (7:30 a.m.): Layton is one of two golfers in the field this week with a home-course advantage, as she plays out of Rochester Golf & Country Club. The John Marshall grad is a former President of the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association. Layton is also a three-time Rochester Women's All-City champion and a seven-time club champion at RGCC.

• Julie Huettner (7:50 a.m.): Playing out of Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course, Huettner will tee off in the third group of the day Wednesday, playing with Angie Christo of Royal Golf Club (Lake Elmo) and Amanda Northwick (Southern Hills Golf Club, Farmington).

• Emma Berge (8:10 a.m.): The senior-to-be at Lincoln High School in Lake City helped the Tigers to a second consecutive Class AA state team championship at the Class AA high school state championships in mid-June. She placed 11th at state — tying teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen — after finishing as the runner-up in Section 1AA. Berge plays out of Lake City Golf Club.

• Danelle Olson (8:30 a.m.): The Detroit Lakes native now resides in Rochester and plays out of Northern Hills Golf Course. Olson played college golf at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point after helping Detroit Lakes High School to the Class AA team state championship in 2006, when she placed sixth individually.

• Ella Matzke (8:40 a.m.): Member of the powerhouse Lake City girls high school team that has won back-to-back Class AA state championships . This past season, as a sophomore, Matzke was the Class AA individual state runner-up, finishing just three shots back of Perham’s Mallory Belka, who is also in the field this week.

• Marah Rothgarn (9:10 a.m.): The Lake City native was a sophomore on the women’s golf team at Winona State University in 2021-22. Rothgarn is one in a long line of outstanding players to come through the Lake City program. She was a three-time All-Conference player, a team captain as a senior in 2020, an Academic All-State honoree in 2020 and a Minnesota High School Golf Coaches Association All-State player.

• Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (9:40 a.m.): The Lake City High School junior-to-be was the No. 1 player on the Tigers’ Class AA state championship team and the 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area Golfer of the Year . She was the medalist at the Section 1AA meet, then tied for 11th individually with teammate Emma Berge — also in this week’s field — at the high school state meet in mid-June.

La Crescent native Anna Tollefson was the MIAC Player of the Year in 2021-22, after winning medalist honors at the conference meet. Tollefson is one of 15 southeastern Minnesotans in the field for this week's MGA Women's Amateur championship, which begins Wednesday at Rochester Golf & Country Club. Contributed / Bethel University athletics

• Anna Tollefson (10 a.m.): The former La Crescent High School standout plays college golf at Bethel University in the Twin Cities, where she completed her junior year in the spring. Tollefson now plays out of Northern Hills Golf Course. She was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year for the 2021-22 season and became Bethel’s first-ever MIAC medalist. Tollefson averaged 76.0 over 18 rounds last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Lexi Geolat (10:20 a.m.): The Lake City native wrapped up her college career at North Dakota State University in May. She played in 86 career rounds for the Bison and had a career scoring average of 78.73, which ranks ninth in program history. Made the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Scholar All-America Team three times. Geolat played on three Section 1 championship teams and two state runner-up teams at Lake City.

• Natalie Amundson (10:30 a.m.): Along with Layton, Amundson is one of the two golfers who’ll be playing on their home course this week. She is the two-time defending club champ at RGCC, dethroning Layton in 2020. Amundson, an Alexandria native, played at the College of Saint Benedict, where she was a four-time team MVP, set the program record for career scoring average (79.6) and was a First Team All-MIAC player as a senior in 2019.

Red Wing native Leah Herzog recently completed her junior season with the University of Minnesota women's golf team. Contributed / Kelly Hagenson, University of Minnesota athletics

• Leah Herzog (10:40 a.m.): Red Wing native (Mississippi National Golf Links) played two seasons at the University of Nebraska before transferring to the University of Minnesota this past season. She had a scoring average of 78.21 over 28 rounds for the Gophers as a junior. Herzog was Minnesota’s Miss Golf in 2019, when Red Wing won the Class AA state team championship and Herzog was the state runner-up. As a high school senior, set the course record at The Jewel in Lake City (65).

• Sophia Yoemans (10:50 a.m.): Red Wing native and University of Missouri star is the defending champion of the Women’s State Amateur Championship . She won the Class AA high school state individual championship each of her final three years at Red Wing. Became the first golfer in state history to break 130 over the 18-hole state meet when she shot 66-63—129 as a junior in 2018. Yoemans is a two-time WGCA All-America Scholar at Missouri. She has the best USGA Handicap Index in the field at plus-5.8 (better than scratch).

• Megan Thiravong (11 a.m.): The Rochelle, Ill., native recently completed her freshman season at Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Mich. Played high school golf at Rochelle Township High and qualified for the state meet four times. Now plays out of Meadow Greens Golf Club in Austin. Her sister Ailani, just a seventh grader, placed 10th in the Section 1AAA high school meet for Austin High back in early June.

Century’s Shelby Leitz tees off during the first round of the 2021 Rochester All-City girls golf championship at Soldiers Field. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

• Shelby Leitz (11:10 a.m.): The lone Women’s State Amateur qualifier from Hadley Creek Golf Course in Rochester, Leitz will play in the meet in her hometown. She’s a 2021 Century High School grad, who won the Rochester girls high school All-City meet and qualified for the Class AAA state meet as a senior , when she was a team captain for the Panthers. She’ll play in a group with Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas, who helped the Cardinals to the Class AAA team state title in June.

• Ava Wallerich (11:30 a.m.): The Lake City native played in 12 rounds and had an average score of 81.8 in the 2021-22 season as a sophomore at North Dakota State University. Wallerich was a four-year letterwinner and three-year captain at Lake City , where she qualified for the high school state meet four times. She finished as the state runner-up twice. She also excelled in basketball and tennis for the Tigers and qualified for the state tennis meet four times, a school record.