Red Wing native, University of Kansas golfer Belisle qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Cecil Belisle has won some of the biggest golf events held in Minnesota.

The Red Wing native is a two-time Class AA high school state medalist. He has won the Minnesota State Open (2021) and twice won the Minnesota Golf Association Players Championship (2020, 2022).

Belisle’s drive to continuously improve and his desire to be the best has led him back to a golf event in which he craves some atonement. That’s an uncommon feeling for Belisle, but after missing the cut at the U.S. Amateur Championship a year ago, he’ll have an opportunity to improve his standing this year.

Wednesday, Belisle topped a field of 77 golfers to win the U.S. Amateur Championship qualifying event at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn., approximately 40 miles south of Willmar. Belisle’s two-round total of 5-under-par 139 (69-70–139) qualifies him for the 2023 U.S. Amateur, set for August 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Parker, Colo., approximately 25 miles southeast of Denver.

Only two spots into the U.S. Amateur were available from Wednesday’s qualifier. The other went to Brett Reid of Orlando, Florida, who shot 68-71–139 to tie Belisle for medalist honors.

Former Rochester Lourdes golfer Kyle Hickey was also in the 77-player field at Dacotah Ridge. He finished eight shots back of the leaders, in a three-way tie for 14th place.

A year ago, Belisle missed the cut at the U.S. Amateur, which cuts its field by close to 75% after two rounds of stroke play. The 64 remaining players then advance to a match-play format, and the golfer who can win six consecutive matches is named the U.S. Amateur champion.

Big stretch coming

Before Belisle gets to the U.S. Amateur, he has a stretch of big in-state championships to play for.

He is exempt into the 2023 Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur Championship, set for July 17-19 at Minneapolis Golf Club. It’s the one link in the Big Three of prestigious Minnesota championships that Belisle has yet to capture — he owns two MGA Players Championship victories as well as a win in the 2021 Minnesota State Open.

As a past champion, he’s perpetually exempt into the Minnesota State Open. The 2023 edition of that championship is scheduled for July 10-12 at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins.

Belisle will be a senior in the fall at the University of Kansas, where he was a regular on the men’s golf team this past year as a junior. He is one of five Jayhawks who were in the lineup for all 11 of their meets and finished third on the team with a 73.09 scoring average. Belisle’s junior season included a 24th-place finish in the Big 12 Conference championships, and his best finish of the season, a fourth-place finish at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis.

His strong rookie season at the Division I level came on the heels of two outstanding seasons at the Division II junior college level. Belisle won back-to-back NJCAA Division II individual national championships and led his South Mountain Community College (Phoenix, Arizona) team to a national team championship in 2022.