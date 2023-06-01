Red Wing's Arneson, Bruins' Gilman make college commitments

Blake Arneson was a fixture on the blue line when the Rochester Grizzlies made their first run to the North American 3 Hockey League's national championship game, the Fraser Cup.

Bryan Gilman was a fixture on the blue line for the Austin Bruins this season as they made their impressive run to the North American Hockey League's national championship game, the Robertson Cup, in late May.

Both defensemen bounced around AAA and junior hockey. Both defensemen won't have to worry about bouncing anywhere for the next few years. Arneson and Gilman both announced their college commitments this week, and both will be staying nearby to play at quality Division III programs.

Arneson to Saint Mary's

Arneson, a Red Wing native, will return to Minnesota for his college hockey, having committed to Saint Mary's University in Winona. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound left-shot defenseman settled in with the Odessa (Texas) Jackalopes of the NAHL this season after bouncing back and forth between teams in the NAHL and NA3HL for the past four seasons.



Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Arneson played at least a game for eight NAHL teams — the Bismarck (N.D.) Bobcats; Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.); Wichita Falls (Texas) Warriors; Austin Bruins; El Paso (Texas) Rhinos; Jamestown (N.Y.) Rebels; Minot (N.D.) Minotauros and Odessa Jackalopes — as well as playing in 22 games over two seasons for the Rochester Grizzlies.

Arneson had five points in nine games for the Grizzlies during the 2021 Fraser Cup playoffs, when they made it to the national championship game for the first time before falling to the North Iowa Bulls. He also played one game for the Austin Bruins that season.

This season, Arneson had five assists in 42 games for Odessa, which finished the season 30-27-3, but missed qualifying for the NAHL South Division playoffs.

Saint Mary's went 11-13-1 in 2022-23, finishing seventh in the MIAC and narrowly missing a playoff spot. Three of the Cardinals' 10 defensemen were seniors. Arneson will join a defensive corps that includes former La Crescent-Hokah standout Laudon Poellinger, and he'll play for fifth-year Cardinals head coach Ryan Egan, who coached in the NAHL or NA3HL for four seasons.

"We are really excited for Blake to further his education and hockey career at Saint Mary’s University," Odessa coach Scott Deur said in a statement. "We have no doubt that he will do great things and we are excited to see what his future holds.”

Austin defenseman Bryan Gilman (17) and Maryland forward Brad McNeil (25) tangle Sunday, May 21, 2023, in an NAHL Robertson Cup semifinals matchup at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Gilman to St. Norbert

Gilman spent just one season in Austin, but it was a memorable one. The Orange County, Calif., native played in 64 games for the Bruins, including all 11 postseason games as Austin made its way to the NAHL national championship game, the Robertson Cup, where it fell in a nail-biter 4-3 to Oklahoma, on May 23 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.

Gilman plays a hard-hitting, physical style, finishing second on the team in penalty minutes behind only Mankato native Nate Looft. The two of them played together in the 2021-22 season, as well, in northern Saskatchewan for the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Gilman finished this season with one goal, seven assists and 168 penalty minutes. He'll join a St. Norbert team that went 17-9-2 and finished second in the NCHA in the regular season. St. Norbert, which received votes in the final Division III national poll of the season, fell 4-3 to No. 12-ranked Aurora University (and former Bruins captain Carson Riddle) in the NCHA semifinals.

St. Norbert has won five national championships since 2008, the most recent coming in 2018.

“I’ve always been pretty much a stay-at-home defenseman,” Gilman, who grew up playing in the Anaheim Jr. Ducks youth hockey program, told the Post Bulletin last month. “I like to get pucks out, make the first pass to get it out of our zone. I’m a physical player, that’s something I bring to the team that others may not always like to get into, but someone has to do it and I’m that guy.

“I’ve always been like that. Whatever team you play for, you adapt to the environment you’re in and the role you take over.”