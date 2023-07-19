Red Wing's Belisle in 5th after two rounds at Minnesota State Amateur

MINNEAPOLIS — A pair of Rochester Lourdes graduates have survived the cut at the 2023 Minnesota State Amateur Championship.

But a Red Wing native is positioned closest to the top of the leaderboard, among the three southeastern Minnesota natives who'll play on the final day of the state's most prestigious amateur tournament.

Cecil Belisle, a two-time high school state-meet medalist at Red Wing High School, sits at 6-under par — tied for fifth place — through two rounds after a sizzling 66 in Tuesday's second round. That came on the heels of Belisle's even-par 72 in Monday's opening round at Minneapolis Golf Club.

Lourdes grads Kyle Hickey and Eric Deutsch (the 2004 State Amateur champion) are the only other southeastern Minnesotans still alive, after 10 golfers from the area qualified for the tournament.

Belisle, who won back-to-back junior college national individual championships, will be a senior on the University of Kansas golf team this fall.

Like the rest of the 68 golfers who made the cut at the State Amateur Championship, Belisle has his work cut out for him in the final round. That's because Blaine native and Valparaiso University sophomore-to-be Caleb VanArragon is playing on a different level than anyone in the state right now.

VanArragon won the Minnesota State Open championship last week — in a stacked field that included both pros and amateurs — and has turned Minneapolis Golf Club into his own playground this week. He opened with a 6-under-par 66 on Monday, then set himself up to win by a wide margin on Tuesday.

His first two days have included a couple of almost unheard of accomplishments. In Tuesday's second-round 62, he made six birdies. He also made two eagles in the same round, a rare feat.

That came after he recorded one of the most unique accomplishments in golf in Monday's first round, when he recorded a double-eagle — making a 2 on the 474-yard, par-5 No. 1 hole.

VanArragon sits at 16-under-par 128 after two rounds — he shot 32 on the front nine Tuesday, then shot 30 on the back. He is eight shots ahead of Ben Warian (Indian Hills Golf Club, Stillwater) and Bryce Hanstad (Olympic Hills Golf Club, Eden Prairie), who are tied for second.

Kyle Hickey

Belisle's 66 was the second-best round of the day Tuesday, but it was overshadowed by VanArragon. Belisle also had an eagle on Tuesday — on the first hole, the one that VanArragon double-eagled on Monday — and he made five birdies, to go along with just one bogey, in the second round.

Hickey is tied for 33rd place at 2-over-par, though he showed marked improvement on Tuesday. He followed a first-round 78 with a 4-under 68 in the second round. Hickey recorded six birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday.

Deutsch, who played college golf at Notre Dame and won the State Am in 2004 at Northland Country Club in Duluth, made the cut right on the number — plus-6. Deutsch shot 74-76—150 over the first two days.

Minnesota State Amateur championship full leaderboard