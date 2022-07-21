Red Wing's Belisle leads southeastern Minnesota golfers with top-20 finish at State Am

EDEN PRAIRIE — Red Wing native Cecil Belisle battled to a top-20 finish at Minnesota’s most prestigious amateur golf championship, the 119th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship, on Wednesday.

Belisle followed an opening-round of 3-over-par 75 with back-to-back rounds of 76 to finish in a three-way tie for 20th at Olympic Hills Golf Club.

The former two-time high school individual state champion at Red Wing recently wrapped up a stellar junior college career at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. Belisle won two consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Division II individual championships, and he led South Mountain to the team championship this spring.

Belisle will finish his college career at Division I University of Kansas, beginning this fall.

Former University of Minnesota golfer Ben Greve captured his first State Am title, leading wire-to-wire on his home course. Greve opened with a sizzling 6-under 66 on Monday, then fell back to the pack with rounds of 73 and 79, hanging on to win by one stroke over Jack Ebner of Windsong Farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greve, a two-time State Open champion, is married to Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

Other southeastern Minnesota golfers who made the cut for Wednesday’s final round included Nick Jarrett of Somerby in Byron, who tied for 25th (14-over par); Pine Island’s Anders Larson, who finished tied for 32nd (15-over); and Ben Meyer of Austin Country Club, 58th (23-over).

Larson, who led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its first-ever high school state championship last month, will play at Division I Tennessee Tech, beginning this fall. Larson was the Section 1AA individual runner-up and placed third individually at the Class AA state meet this spring.