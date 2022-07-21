SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Red Wing's Belisle leads southeastern Minnesota golfers with top-20 finish at State Am

Cecil Belisle earned the top finish of any southeastern Minnesota golfer at this week's Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur championship in Eden Prairie. Nick Jarrett of Somerby Golf Club and Pine Island's Anders Larson were among the other local golfers to make the cut.

Cecil Belisle
By Staff reports
July 21, 2022 05:25 PM
EDEN PRAIRIE — Red Wing native Cecil Belisle battled to a top-20 finish at Minnesota’s most prestigious amateur golf championship, the 119th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship, on Wednesday.

Belisle followed an opening-round of 3-over-par 75 with back-to-back rounds of 76 to finish in a three-way tie for 20th at Olympic Hills Golf Club.

The former two-time high school individual state champion at Red Wing recently wrapped up a stellar junior college career at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. Belisle won two consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Division II individual championships, and he led South Mountain to the team championship this spring.

Belisle will finish his college career at Division I University of Kansas, beginning this fall.

Former University of Minnesota golfer Ben Greve captured his first State Am title, leading wire-to-wire on his home course. Greve opened with a sizzling 6-under 66 on Monday, then fell back to the pack with rounds of 73 and 79, hanging on to win by one stroke over Jack Ebner of Windsong Farm.

Greve, a two-time State Open champion, is married to Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

Other southeastern Minnesota golfers who made the cut for Wednesday’s final round included Nick Jarrett of Somerby in Byron, who tied for 25th (14-over par); Pine Island’s Anders Larson, who finished tied for 32nd (15-over); and Ben Meyer of Austin Country Club, 58th (23-over).

Larson, who led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its first-ever high school state championship last month, will play at Division I Tennessee Tech, beginning this fall. Larson was the Section 1AA individual runner-up and placed third individually at the Class AA state meet this spring.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
