Red Wing's Belisle refocused on his future after winning second straight JuCo national title

Cecil Belisle was grappling with a mental dilemma in the days leading up to the Division II junior college national golf championships.

The target on his back as the defending national champion didn’t bother him so much — Belisle’s mental toughness has always been one of his best attributes.

What weighed so heavily on the Red Wing native and sophomore standout at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, was his continued attempts to balance some emotional scales.

Enter Jin Park, a former PGA Tour pro and the swing coach for current Tour star H.K. Lee. Belisle was able to sit down with Park the week before the national championships and pick his brain about the mental part of the game.

“I told him I’m a very spiritual and religious person,” Belisle said, “but all year long I felt like I was battling … I want to have that killer mindset, like Michael Jordan, but I also want to be respectful and loving, so there’s some inner tension there.”

Park knew exactly what Belisle needed to hear.

“He said ‘God has blessed you with this ability and He expects you to go out and use that the best that you can,’” Belisle recalled. “(Park) really gave me permission to go out and be confident and have that mindset of ‘this is my time and my tournament to defend.’

“He helped me flip a switch.”

Cecil Belisle

With a giant weight off his shoulders, Belisle — who will head to the University of Kansas this fall to finish his collegiate career at the Division I level — did what he does best in his final junior college meet: He finished the four-round meet at even-par on May 20 to win his second consecutive national championship, at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

“Really, the challenge before even getting to nationals was embracing what I was going into,” said Belisle, who shot rounds of 71, 71, 72 and 74 en route to medalist honors. “You have a bit of a target on your back as the defending champion. That’s what I expect. (Having succes) is embracing all of that.”

Belisle’s outstanding performance led SMCC to the national team championship, as well, a title that he said felt even more rewarding, considering the ups and downs the Cougars had gone through in the past year.

The Cougars had 14 players on their roster at the start of the season. By the end, they had seven. They also had a new coach, as Chelsea Carroll, the head coach of the SMCC women’s team, stepped into the role as head coach of the men’s team after former coach Aaron Puetz left to become head coach at the University of Texas-El Paso.

Belisle said the whole season felt a bit “off,” right up until the Cougars captured the national team title by 19 strokes over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“To win the team championship, it made most proud and happy for coach Chelsea,” Belisle said. “She had everything against her. She took the job on short notice. She was supposed to be the interim coach. Some of the guys didn’t respect her like they should. … That’s what meant the most to me, to see someone else, your team’s leader — people told her she couldn’t do it and she shoved it right back in their faces.

“Just to see us come together, to see her prove everyone wrong, was pretty cool.”

Belisle’s next two-and-a-half months will reflect his usual summer schedule: Playing as much golf as he can near his family’s home in Red Wing, attempting to qualify for the U.S. Amateur and attempting to win the Minnesota Golf Association’s Players Championship and State Open for the second time.

Then, it’s off to Lawrence, Kansas, to begin earning his spot in the Jayhawks’ lineup and with the idea in mind that he wants to qualify for a PGA Tour event at some point before turning professional.

“I’m most looking forward to just another opportunity for me to excel and grow my game and as a person,” he said. “From the start of this season to the end, I saw a lot of improvement. I got way more consistent. I shot some low scores, but I wasn’t consistently low enough for my own expectations.”

Belisle said the competition at a Division I program will help him focus even more on his ultimate goal of playing professionally.

“I always do my best to think about, how can I be better than I was yesterday, versus how can I be better than the guy next to me,” he said. “At the end of the day, you want to beat the field and you want to beat your own self.

“Not even just in golf, but in daily life. Are you setting your priorities straight? Are you spending time on the right things in your life, not just in golf but in life? That’s really what I’m focused on.”