Red Wing's Toivonen grateful for opportunity with Vikings

ROCHESTER — Travis Toivonen isn’t sure how long he will be a part of the Minnesota Vikings’ organization, but he intends to make the most of his opportunity.

The 24-year-old wide receiver from Red Wing was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad last week after spending time during training camp with the New York Giants.

“It’s pretty awesome because growing up I was a huge Vikings fan,” Toivonen said. “So being able to be so close to home and play for the team that I’ve been cheering for for so long is a pretty cool experience.”

Toivonen played in the final preseason game with the Giants. He had two catches for 29 yards. He was released a week ago Monday. He spent one day in Green Bay with his girlfriend, who currently works for the Packers, before getting called by the Vikings the night before a morning practice. He quickly got into his car and drove to Minnesota.

“It definitely caught me by surprise, but someone in my position, you definitely have to be ready for anything that comes your way,” Toivonen said.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Toivonen is one of 16 players on the Vikings’ practice squad. Those players get to practice with the team, but are not on the 53-man roster and cannot suit up for games.

“They bring you in and you don’t know what the front office or coaches are thinking at that exact moment,” Toivonen said. “And the rosters in the NFL are so fluid. If a D-lineman goes down, a wide receiver could get cut. So you never really know what’s going to happen. But you can’t really think like that and I’ve kind of learned that over the past year or so in the NFL.”

Toivonen got in one day of practice on Thursday before having this past Friday-Sunday off. He was back at practice on Monday. He spent the weekend cramming to learn the playbook.

“It’s going to take some time and it obviously comes with repetition,” he said.

Toivonen was running more outside routes as a receiver with the New York Giants. He anticipates learning all three receiver positions in the Vikings system.

“I haven’t heard much about my role yet, but I’m just kind of coming in with that same mindset of coming in every single day and show the coaches what I can do and be ready for any opportunity that presents itself,” he said.

Toivonen wasn’t very familiar with any of the coaches in the Vikings’ organization. But he has worked out at ETS Performance in Woodbury. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is a co-owner of the training facility. Toivonen has trained with Thielen as well as with Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and tight end Ben Ellefson. All three, like Toivonen, are Minnesota natives.

“I know all three of those guys very well and they’re all very excited to have me in the building,” Toivonen said. “So it’s pretty cool to get into an organization and already have some relationships with some of the other players.”

Toivonen played college football at the University of North Dakota. He was in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 before being among the final cuts. He signed with the Giants during the season and spent seven weeks on their practice squad.

As a player trying to climb the ladder in the NFL, Toivonen realizes he has to take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way.

“You’ve got to go in and do your work,” he said. “You can’t control what other people are thinking, but if you show them good stuff every single day, it’s going to make it hard for them to get rid of you. Once you build those connections it’s a lot easier to stick around than if you just come in for a day and get released.”

The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday when they host division rival Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It seems like a really positive culture so I’m really glad to be a part of it,” Toivonen said.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .