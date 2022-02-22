Region 1 Wrestling Hall of Fame adds eight newcomers

The Mayo Civic Center Region 1 Wrestling Hall of Fame will feature eight new members for the class of 2022.

A banquet to honor the class will be held on March 7 at Charlie’s Eatery and Pub (1654 HWY 52) in Rochester with a social hour at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 6 p.m.

To order tickets use the following link: https://www.chashmn.com/hall-of-fame-senior-banquet-2022 .

This year’s honorees include:



Josh Cagle of Faribault enters as an athlete. He was a state champion at Faribault and had a career record of 152-23-1. He went on to become a three-time Division III All-American at Augsburg College and was the national champion at 149 pounds as a senior with a perfect 40-0 record in 2000. He helped guide Augsburg to a national championship and was 139-17 in his college career.



of Faribault enters as an athlete. He was a state champion at Faribault and had a career record of 152-23-1. He went on to become a three-time Division III All-American at Augsburg College and was the national champion at 149 pounds as a senior with a perfect 40-0 record in 2000. He helped guide Augsburg to a national championship and was 139-17 in his college career. Rushford-Peterson grad Parker Brand enters as an athlete. He finished with a career mark of 145-39 and had 80 pins. He was third at state as a sophomore, second as a junior and he capped his career in 2008 by going 44-0 at 215 pounds as a senior and winning a state title. He went on to wrestle at RCTC and he was the national runner-up at 197 pounds as a freshman.



enters as an athlete. He finished with a career mark of 145-39 and had 80 pins. He was third at state as a sophomore, second as a junior and he capped his career in 2008 by going 44-0 at 215 pounds as a senior and winning a state title. He went on to wrestle at RCTC and he was the national runner-up at 197 pounds as a freshman. Shane Masching of Hayfield is enshrined as an athlete. He won three straight high state championships at Hayfield. He won state titles at 125 as a sophomore and junior with identical 38-1 records and then went a perfect 40-0 as a senior in 2004. He closed with a 182-23 record. He now coaches the Westfield Razorbacks, which is Hayfield paired with Blooming Prairie.



of Hayfield is enshrined as an athlete. He won three straight high state championships at Hayfield. He won state titles at 125 as a sophomore and junior with identical 38-1 records and then went a perfect 40-0 as a senior in 2004. He closed with a 182-23 record. He now coaches the Westfield Razorbacks, which is Hayfield paired with Blooming Prairie. Dudley Flodeen of Cannon Falls enters as a coach/contributor. He started as an assistant coach for the Bombers in the late 1990s before becoming the team’s head coach, a position he has held for nearly 25 years. He also coaches freestyle and greco teams in the spring and summer, has been a member of the coaching staff for Minnesota USA Wrestling, and has served as the assistant coach/director for the junior program.



of Cannon Falls enters as a coach/contributor. He started as an assistant coach for the Bombers in the late 1990s before becoming the team’s head coach, a position he has held for nearly 25 years. He also coaches freestyle and greco teams in the spring and summer, has been a member of the coaching staff for Minnesota USA Wrestling, and has served as the assistant coach/director for the junior program. Wayne Lexvold of Kenyon-Wanamingo enters as an assistant coach. He has excelled as an assistant at K-W for more than 40 years. After posting a 91-9 record and a third-place state finish at K-W as a wrestler, he began coaching at the elementary level right out of high school. He later joined the high school program when his sons started in junior high at Kenyon-Wanamingo. All four of his sons were permanent fixtures and standouts in the K-W program, and Nathan is now the head coach for the Knights.



of Kenyon-Wanamingo enters as an assistant coach. He has excelled as an assistant at K-W for more than 40 years. After posting a 91-9 record and a third-place state finish at K-W as a wrestler, he began coaching at the elementary level right out of high school. He later joined the high school program when his sons started in junior high at Kenyon-Wanamingo. All four of his sons were permanent fixtures and standouts in the K-W program, and is now the head coach for the Knights. Tom Kuisle of Wabasha enters as a Minnesota/USA mat official director and contributor. He started coaching in Tracy, Minn., in 1973. He coached for about 35 years and has been an official for about 50 years at all levels. He continues to serve as MN/USA Officials Director. He was a key member of “The Kuisle Family Legacy Family Award,” which is part of the MCC Section 1 Hall of Fame.



of Wabasha enters as a Minnesota/USA mat official director and contributor. He started coaching in Tracy, Minn., in 1973. He coached for about 35 years and has been an official for about 50 years at all levels. He continues to serve as MN/USA Officials Director. He was a key member of “The Kuisle Family Legacy Family Award,” which is part of the MCC Section 1 Hall of Fame. Mary Davis of Owatonna enters as a contributor/meritorious service. She served as the Owatonna Open Registration chairperson for 25 year and for six years at the Hutch Open. She has also served as the NWHOF-MN Chapter Registration chair for the past 20 years, and was recently selected in 2020 for a lifetime service award to the NWHOF. She was named the “Wrestling USA Magazine” Coaches Wife of the Year in 1999.



of Owatonna enters as a contributor/meritorious service. She served as the Owatonna Open Registration chairperson for 25 year and for six years at the Hutch Open. She has also served as the NWHOF-MN Chapter Registration chair for the past 20 years, and was recently selected in 2020 for a lifetime service award to the NWHOF. She was named the “Wrestling USA Magazine” Coaches Wife of the Year in 1999. Ryan Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville will enter as an athlete/coach. He was a three-time state entrant at P-E-M and two-time state finalist. He posted a 95-33-1 career record and capped a perfect senior season by going 35-0 and winning a state title at 171 pounds. He went on to wrestle at St. Cloud State University and placed fifth in the nation in Division II as a senior in 1999. He has coached in high school at Fillmore Central and then returned home to P-E-M and has compiled a 120-104-1 coaching record.



Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .