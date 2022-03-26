Riddle, Austin Bruins rally for OT win

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Carson Riddle has scored some big goals during his four seasons and nearly 200 games with the Austin Bruins.

Add another clutch goal to his resume.

The Bruins' captain scored 43 seconds into overtime Friday night at Odde Ice Center to cap the Bruins' comeback from two goals down in the third period and earn a 4-3 victory against the Aberdeen Wings in a North American Hockey League game.

Klayton Knapp made 33 saves to earn his second consecutive victory and help the Bruins improve to 27-22-5. They currently sit in third in the NAHL Central Division, two points behind second-place Aberdeen, which has a game in-hand on Austin.

The Bruins can clinch a playoff spot with four wins in their final six regular-season games.

Friday, Austin took a step toward that, rallying to win for the fourth time in five games.

The Bruins trailed 3-1 going into the third period after Anthony Galante, Jacob Bosse and Cade Neilson scored for the Wings in the first 21 minutes, while Austin Salani scored the lone Bruins' goal through the first two periods.

Still down two goals, Austin turned up the intensity in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Sutter Muzzatti started the Bruins' rally when he roofed a shot over the glove of Wings' goalie Anton Castro with 6:17 to play in the third, pulling Austin within 3-2.

Just 37 seconds later, Walter Zacher snapped a shot from the far-side circle to tie the score.

That's how it remained until Riddle ended it with his 18th goal of the season and 45th of his Bruins career.

Riddle and Muzzatti both had three-point games (one goal, two assists each), while defenseman Therien Thiesing had two assists.

Austin and Aberdeen (28-20-5) play again at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Odde Ice Center.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, Aberdeen Wings 3 (OT)