Riddle, Bruins earn sweep, bolster playoff positioning

AUSTIN — Carson Riddle’s latest goal is his latest biggest goal of the season.

The Austin Bruins captain scored 3:47 into the third period at Riverside Arena on Saturday night, his 20th goal of the season, a goal that held up as the game winner in a 3-2 victory against the Aberdeen Wings.

Klayton Knapp stopped 24 shots to win for the fifth time in six starts, while Ocean Wallace and Braidan Simmons-Fischer also scored to help the Bruins (30-23-5) pull into a tie with Aberdeen for second place in the North American Hockey League Central Division.

The Bruins and Wings (30-23-5) have just two regular season games remaining, and they’re locked in to play each other in the first round of the postseason.

The question that remains is, which team will earn home-ice advantage. That question will be answered when the teams meet next Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at the Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen.

If the Wings or Bruins sweep next weekend’s series, that team will have home-ice advantage for their playoff series.

If the teams end up with the same number of points in the standings, the Bruins would win the second tie-breaker — head-to-head results during the regular season (Austin is 7-3 against the Wings this season, including two overtime victories).

St. Cloud (39-16-3) has locked up the division regular season championship and home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the postseason.

Saturday’s win was a big one for Austin, its seventh in nine games, on the heels of a nine-game losing skid.

That skid is well in the rearview now, though, as the Bruins have gone from the brink of missing the playoffs to having a chance to earn home-ice advantage for the best-of-five Central Division semifinals.

Austin never trailed on Friday, as Wallace scored his eighth goal of the year 4:06 into the second period for a 1-0 lead. Aberdeen answered with a goal from Kevin MacKay just more than six minutes later.

The tie didn’t last long, though, as Simmons-Fischer — a University of St. Thomas commit — scored with 5:24 left in the second period to put Austin up for good.

Riddle then came through with a big goal, just less than four minutes into the third for a 3-1 lead.

Cade Neilson responded five minutes later for the Wings, notching his 25th goal of the year to pull his team within one.

That was all the Bruins defense and Knapp would allow, though, as he made six of his 24 saves in the final period.

Sutter Muzzatti continued to show he’s one of the best setup men in the league, getting two assists — his 34th and 35th of the year. John Larkin, Nick Catalano, Anthony Menghini and Jens Richards had one assist apiece.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 3, Aberdeen Wings 2

• • • • •

BRUINS vs. WINGS

A look at the Austin Bruins and Aberdeen Wings head-to-head matchups this season:

10-29: at Aberdeen, W 3-1

10-30: at Aberdeen, W 4-2

12-3: vs Aberdeen, L 3-0

12-4: vs Aberdeen, L 5-0

1-21: vs Aberdeen, W 3-2 OT

1-22: vs Aberdeen, W 5-2

3-25: at Aberdeen, W 4-3 OT

3-26: at Aberdeen, L 3-1

4-8: vs Aberdeen, W 3-0

4-9: vs Aberdeen, W 3-2

4-15: at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

4-16: at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.