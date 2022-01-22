SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports

Riddle rescues Bruins in OT

Carson Riddle scored his 14th goal of the season in overtime Friday night to lift the Austin Bruins past Aberdeen 3-2.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Post Bulletin staff
January 21, 2022 10:51 PM
AUSTIN — Carson Riddle has scored some big goals over his 179 games in an Austin Bruins uniform.

The captain did it again on Friday, scoring another big goal in a clutch situation.

Riddle scored his 14th goal of the season and 41st of his Bruins’ career in overtime to lift the Bruins to a 3-2 victory against North American Hockey League Central Division rival Aberdeen at Riverside Arena.

Riddle’s goal helped Austin salvage a victory and improve to 21-12-3 after letting a two-goal lead slip away.

Austin’s Austin Salani and Anthony Menghini scored in the first 16 minutes of the game for a 2-0 advantage.

Menghini continued his recent hot streak, scoring his fourth goal in the past three games. Salani is equally hot; he scored his third goal in three games.

Aberdeen cut its deficit in half when Ronan Walsh scored with 1:29 left in the first. That’s how the score remained until 3:53 into the third when Kyle Gaffney scored to tie the game 2-2 and force OT.

Klayton Knapp earned the victory in goal for Austin, which now holds a four-point lead atop the Central Division standings over second-place Minot (20-15-1) and six points over third-place Aberdeen (18-14-3).

The Bruins and Wings meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Riverside.

BRUINS 3, WINGS 2, OT

Aberdeen 1-0-1-0 — 2

Austin 2-0-0-1 — 3

Aberdeen: Ronan Walsh 1 goal; Kyle Gaffney 1 goal, 1 assist; Hugo Gustafsson 1 assist. Goalie: Greg Orosz (OTL; saves not available).

Austin: Austin Salani 1 goal; Anthony Menghini 1 goal; Carson Riddle 1 goal; Damon Furuseth 1 assist; Ocean Wallace 1 assist; Jens Richards 1 assist; John Larkin 1 assist. Goalie: Klayton Knapp (W; saves not available).

