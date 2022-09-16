We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Friday, September 16

Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Robertson a brick wall for Austin Bruins at NAHL Showcase

The Austin Bruins are once again making hay at the North American Hockey League Showcase. Veteran goalie Ethan Robertson is a big reason why the Bruins are 2-for-2 so far in the regular season.

ETHAN.ROBERTSON.MUG.jpg
Ethan Robertson
By Staff reports
September 16, 2022 08:42 AM
BLAINE — The Austin Bruins are 2-for-2 in the new season.

They have veteran goalie Ethan Robertson, and some timely scoring, to thank for that.

Robertson, who joined the Bruins midway through last season and played in 10 games after recovering from an injury, has looked sharp through the first two days of the North American Hockey League Showcase at the NSC Super Rink.

He was on his game Thursday, stopping 40 of the 41 shots he faced to backstop the Bruins to a 4-1 victory against the Springfield Jr. Blues. That performance came on the heels of a 21-save effort in a 3-1 Bruins win on Wednesday in their season opener against the Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.).

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Robertson, a native of Courtice, Ontario, has an outstanding .968 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average through two games. He is expected to be the Bruins' No. 1 goalie this season, though NAHL rookie Trent Wiemken played well in his preseason opportunities and is likely to be in net for at least one of the Bruins' four games at the Showcase this week.

Austin is set to face the Danbury (Ct.) Jr. Hat Tricks at 2:30 p.m. today before wrapping up the Showcase at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against the Chippewa Steel (Chippewa Falls, Wis.).

091722.BRASSARD.MUG.jpg
Matys Brassard

In Thursday's win against Springfield, the Bruins never trailed as Robertson stopped 19 shots in the opening period, 10 in the second period and 11 in the third. Veteran forward Matys Brassard and first-year Bruins defenseman Jimmy Goffredo both scored twice in the game.

The score was tied 1-1 going into the third period, but Austin took a two-goal lead when Goffredo scored his first goal as a Bruin 6:34 into the period, then Brassard scored his second of the game — and third of the season — 33 seconds later.

Goffredo added an insurance goal with 4:56 to play, on a power play.

Brassard started the scoring 3:29 into the game, and Austin led 1-0 after one period. Carson Galin tied the score with the Jr. Blues' lone goal 12:11 into the second period.

Austin Salani, Bryan Gilman and Tyler Rose had one assist each for Austin (2-0-0).

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, Springfield Jr. Blues 1

By Staff reports
