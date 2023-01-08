99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Robertson backstops Austin Bruins to third straight win

The Austin Bruins extended their lead atop the NAHL Central Division standings Saturday night, by beating rival Aberdeen to earn a sweep of a weekend series.

By Staff reports
January 07, 2023 11:52 PM
AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins struck quickly in the final two periods and extended their lead atop the North American Hockey League by another point with a 4-2 victory against Central Division rival Aberdeen on Saturday night at Riverside Arena.

The win gives Austin (21-5-8, 49 points) a sweep of the two-game weekend series, and it pushes the Bruins lead over Minot (N.D.) to 11 points in the division standings.

The Bruins have won three consecutive games and have recorded a point or more in five straight.

Saturday, Austin fell behind early as Aberdeen’s Landon Parker scored 4:14 into the game.

The Bruins answered in short fashion, though, as Austin Salani scored for a third consecutive game to knot the score at 1-1, which is how it remained after one period.

Austin took control early in the second period, when Sam Christiano scored 2:25 in, then Matys Brassard scored 44 seconds later to quickly extend the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.

Aberdeen got one back midway through the second, but Austin’s Walter Zacher made it a two-goal game again just 1:12 into the third.

Ethan Robertson was sharp in goal for the Bruins, with 17 saves, to pick up his first win since Dec. 3.

The Bruins play a home-and-home series next weekend against the St. Cloud Norsemen. Friday’s game is a 7:05 p.m. start at Riverside Arena, while Saturday’s game is a 7 p.m. start at St. Cloud.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, Aberdeen Wings 2

