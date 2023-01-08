Robertson backstops Austin Bruins to third straight win

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins struck quickly in the final two periods and extended their lead atop the North American Hockey League by another point with a 4-2 victory against Central Division rival Aberdeen on Saturday night at Riverside Arena.

The win gives Austin (21-5-8, 49 points) a sweep of the two-game weekend series, and it pushes the Bruins lead over Minot (N.D.) to 11 points in the division standings.

The Bruins have won three consecutive games and have recorded a point or more in five straight.

Saturday, Austin fell behind early as Aberdeen’s Landon Parker scored 4:14 into the game.

The Bruins answered in short fashion, though, as Austin Salani scored for a third consecutive game to knot the score at 1-1, which is how it remained after one period.

Austin took control early in the second period, when Sam Christiano scored 2:25 in, then Matys Brassard scored 44 seconds later to quickly extend the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.

Aberdeen got one back midway through the second, but Austin’s Walter Zacher made it a two-goal game again just 1:12 into the third.

Ethan Robertson was sharp in goal for the Bruins, with 17 saves, to pick up his first win since Dec. 3.

The Bruins play a home-and-home series next weekend against the St. Cloud Norsemen. Friday’s game is a 7:05 p.m. start at Riverside Arena, while Saturday’s game is a 7 p.m. start at St. Cloud.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, Aberdeen Wings 2