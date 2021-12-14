SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester Alpine ski teams preview: Vandal, Shevlin look to make a jump

The Rochester Alpine boys and girls ski teams are back in the swing of things, with some seniors primed for big years.

Lake City’s Carly Earnest-Miller skis before practice on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Welch Village Ski Area in Welch. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 14, 2021 05:30 AM
BOYS

Note: The Rochester teams, which all practice together, are divided into John Marshall, Mayo and Century. Skiers from Lourdes and the Rochester outlying communities are all paired with JM.

Head coach: Nick Sargent. Assistant coaches: Max Sargent, Brian Fries, George Haun.

Key returners: Mayo’s Jake Vandal, sr.; Mayo’s Michael Shevlin, sr.; Century’s Soren Creech, fr.; Century’s Jay Sargent, so.; JM’s Jack Schjolberg, jr.

Outlook: Rochester will be missing its top skier from the past few years, Nick Sargent. Sargent, who skied for Century, graduated after reaching the state tournament three times, including finishing a personal-best fifth last year. Sargent was the only Rochester boys skier to qualify for state last year. It does have some quality performers back, though, including seniors Jake Vandal and Michael Shevlin. Vandal was 17th in the section meet last year and is considered an excellent team leader. Shevlin was 21st at the section meet. Others to look out for are freshman Soren Kreech (27th at sections), sophomore Jay Sargent (31st ) and junior Jack Schjolberg (36th). Vandal and Shevlin were both all-Big Nine Conference last year. . .Rochester has a pack of new racers this season and has 43 skiers out for the team, up from around 35 last year.

Coach Sargent says: “I think we have some people with the opportunity to make big leaps. It all depends if they are willing to put the work in. We will set up a system that will allow them to succeed, but the onus is on them to do it.”

GIRLS

Note: The Rochester teams, which all practice together, are divided into John Marshall, Mayo and Century. Skiers from Lourdes and the Rochester outlying communities are all paired with JM.

Head coach: Nick Sargent. Assistant coaches: Max Sargent, Brian Fries, George Haun.

Key returners: JM’s Emily Leitzen, so.; JM’s Ella Pattinson, jr.; JM’s Carly Earnest-Miller, sr.; JM’s Veronika Voss, so.; JM’s Hope Skelton, fr.; JM’s Delaney Brummer, sr.; JM’s Victoria Voss, sr.

Outlook: In Carly Earnest-Miller, Delaney Brummer and Victoria Voss, Rochester has three seniors who Rochester coach Nick Sargent says are primed for their final year of Alpine skiing. “There is something special about the senior year,” Sargent said. “I’d love to see them take things up a notch and have them get to state.” Rochester also has a bunch of young and inexperienced skiers on the team. Sargent has been pleased with their spirit and desire to learn. . .Sophomore Emily Leitzen finished 19th in the section meet a year ago, sophomore Bailey Earnest-Miller was 23rd, Carly Earnest-Miller 25th, freshman Hope Skelton 32nd and Voss 34th.

Coach Sargent says: “We have some girls who have raced for a year or two who have some talent. It would be fun to see them step up this year. I really like this team. They have a great team spirit.”

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin

