Royals continue winning ways with road victory over Hampton

The Rochester Royals defeated Hampton 6-4 in amateur baseball on Sunday for their sixth straight win.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 19, 2022 11:52 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

HAMPTON — Matt Meyer pitched eight strong innings and survived a shaky ninth as the Rochester Royals held off the Hampton Cardinals 6-4 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Meyer allowed just one run over the first eight innings as the Royals built a 6-1 lead. The left-hander allowed three runs in the ninth before closing out the complete-game win in a Section 1B regular-season game. He struck out 14, walked three and allowed nine hits.

The Royals are now 14-2 overall and 3-0 in Section 1B play. They have won six straight games after winning seven straight earlier this season.

Logan Milene hit a solo home run for the Royals and he went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs. Sam Warren and Tate Meiners were also 2-for-4 and they both scored a run. Warren also had an RBI.

Drew Block drove in two runs for the Royals while Dan Lyons went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Joe Sperry, a 2022 Lourdes grad, made his debut for the Royals as the designated hitter and he was 0-for-3.

The Royals will play at River Falls, Wis., at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42625

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
