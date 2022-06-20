Royals continue winning ways with road victory over Hampton

HAMPTON — Matt Meyer pitched eight strong innings and survived a shaky ninth as the Rochester Royals held off the Hampton Cardinals 6-4 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Meyer allowed just one run over the first eight innings as the Royals built a 6-1 lead. The left-hander allowed three runs in the ninth before closing out the complete-game win in a Section 1B regular-season game. He struck out 14, walked three and allowed nine hits.

The Royals are now 14-2 overall and 3-0 in Section 1B play. They have won six straight games after winning seven straight earlier this season.

Logan Milene hit a solo home run for the Royals and he went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs. Sam Warren and Tate Meiners were also 2-for-4 and they both scored a run. Warren also had an RBI.

Drew Block drove in two runs for the Royals while Dan Lyons went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Joe Sperry, a 2022 Lourdes grad, made his debut for the Royals as the designated hitter and he was 0-for-3.

The Royals will play at River Falls, Wis., at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42625