Rochester FC men record dominating USL2 win

MINNEAPOLIS — Rochester FC continued its strong USL League Two play on Saturday night, blasting to a 5-1 over Minneapolis City.

Rochester FC now has three wins, two losses and a tie in league play.

“We played well all game,” Rochester FC co-owner Midhat Mujic said. “We possessed the ball and attacked in the right moments.”

The winners got goals from Gabriel Herrera, Warren Moss, Pedro Palhares, Juan Arteaga and Faris Colic.

Rochester FC led 3-0 at halftime.

Rochester FC is in third place in the USL2 Deep North Division, behind RKC Third Coast and FC Manitoba. Rochester FC hosts RKC Third Coast at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rochester Regional Stadium.