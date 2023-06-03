99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rochester FC rides Parish, Brown to another win

Jake Parish scored his fourth goal of the season and Rochester FC beat the Thunder Bay Chill 2-1 in USL League Two play.

Rochester FC Football Club soccer logo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:55 AM

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — The Rochester FC men rode more excellent play by Jake Parish to push past the Thunder Bay Chill 2-1 in USL League Two play on Friday night.

Parish, a midfielder from Australia and a college player at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, scored once against Thunder Bay, giving him four goals already this season.

Rochester FC also got excellent play from goalie Kieran Brown. Also from Australia, Brown recorded seven saves in 95 minutes.

Find more news important to you

Rochester FC got its other goal from Mate Kenyares. Both Rochester goals came in the first half as it built a 2-0 intermission lead.

Rochester FC is 2-0-1 in USL League Two and plays at FC Manitoba at 1 p.m. Sunday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Warren, Milene power Royals past Austin Greyhounds
June 01, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers pitching stellar again in shutout victory over Thunder Bay
June 01, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
tripping.jpg
Sports
Red Wing's Arneson, Bruins' Gilman make college commitments
June 01, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
Moen Therapeutic Massage has a new home in a Rochester chiropractic clinic
June 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Retired Nurse - Jane Kampa Potter
Local
'It wasn't safe anymore': Southeast Minnesota nurses share why they left the bedside
June 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Mayo Civic Center Food
Exclusive
Local
Finding options for wasted food in Olmsted County
June 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Photos: Pine Island Cheese Fest 2023
June 02, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II