Rochester FC rides Parish, Brown to another win

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — The Rochester FC men rode more excellent play by Jake Parish to push past the Thunder Bay Chill 2-1 in USL League Two play on Friday night.

Parish, a midfielder from Australia and a college player at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, scored once against Thunder Bay, giving him four goals already this season.

Rochester FC also got excellent play from goalie Kieran Brown. Also from Australia, Brown recorded seven saves in 95 minutes.

Rochester FC got its other goal from Mate Kenyares. Both Rochester goals came in the first half as it built a 2-0 intermission lead.

Rochester FC is 2-0-1 in USL League Two and plays at FC Manitoba at 1 p.m. Sunday.