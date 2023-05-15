Rochester FC settles for draw with Dakota Fusion

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Shorthanded Med City FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday with the Dakota Fusion in National Premier Soccer League action.

The Mayhem have a number of players out with injury. It was the team’s first NPSL game this season as they now have one non-conference win and one conference tie.

Lucas Hart got the Mayhem’s lone goal, scoring in the 69th minute. He was assisted by Toby Millward.

Med City FC applied plenty of pressure on the Dakota Fusion defense after that but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“The (six-hour) trip to Fargo-Moorhead is always a challenge,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “The Fusion play well at home and have gotten results against a lot of teams up there. We’re just glad to be getting the season underway and we’re looking forward to how it unfolds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayhem play again on Wednesday when they host Vlora FC in the opening group stage of the Minnesota Super Cup. The match begins at 7 p.m. at Rochester Regional Stadium.