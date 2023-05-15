99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rochester FC settles for draw with Dakota Fusion

Rochester FC got a goal in the 69th minute but couldn't find the back of the net again in a 1-1 tie with Dakota Fusion.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:13 AM

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Shorthanded Med City FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday with the Dakota Fusion in National Premier Soccer League action.

The Mayhem have a number of players out with injury. It was the team’s first NPSL game this season as they now have one non-conference win and one conference tie.

Lucas Hart got the Mayhem’s lone goal, scoring in the 69th minute. He was assisted by Toby Millward.

Find more news important to you

Med City FC applied plenty of pressure on the Dakota Fusion defense after that but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“The (six-hour) trip to Fargo-Moorhead is always a challenge,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “The Fusion play well at home and have gotten results against a lot of teams up there. We’re just glad to be getting the season underway and we’re looking forward to how it unfolds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayhem play again on Wednesday when they host Vlora FC in the opening group stage of the Minnesota Super Cup. The match begins at 7 p.m. at Rochester Regional Stadium.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Med City Marathon
Sports
A Russell repeat: Rochester runner defends women's title at Med City Marathon
May 14, 2023 01:06 AM
 · 
By  Paul Christian
Med City Marathon
Sports
Iowa runner Ali makes impressive Med City Marathon debut
May 13, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Paul Christian
BRUINS.CHAMPS.jpg
Sports
Bruins make history: Furuseth's OT heroics send Austin to Robertson Cup for first time in 8 years
May 13, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Melissa Hortman
Minnesota
House leader floats idea of giving Mayo special treatment on nurses bill
May 15, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Crime Drunk Driving
Local
Rochester bicyclist hit by a suspected impaired driver
May 15, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
Police investigating northwest Rochester shooting Sunday afternoon
May 15, 2023 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Your Style - Alli Vaith
Lifestyle
'If you dress up, you stand out'
May 15, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban